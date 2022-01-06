Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 325 points to close at 45,082 points 6 Jan 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 325.59 points, with a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 45,082.30 points against 45,407.89 points on the last working day

A total of 345,295,628 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 432,060,661 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.239 billion against Rs10.285 billion the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gain and 258 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 65,105,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.26, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 54,816,464 and price per share of Rs114.33 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 30,196,170 and price per share of Rs2.25.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs37.95 per share, closing at Rs5550 whereas the runner up was Ismail Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs24.20 to Rs450.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs150 closing at Rs19350 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs80.25 to close at Rs989.75..