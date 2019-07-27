Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 343 points 26 July 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Friday as KSE 100 index lost 343.13 points to close at 32,103 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Friday as KSE 100 index lost 343.13 points to close at 32,103 points.

A total of 67,260770 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.78 billion.

Out of 298 companies, share prices of 52 companies recorded increase while 229 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top active companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 23,848,500shares and its price per share witnessed an increase of Rs 0.

17 and closed at Rs 8.06 followed by WTL with a volume of 7,246,000 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.01 to Rs 0.6 and PAEL with a volume of 4,070,500 and its price per share also decreased by Rs 0.63 to Rs 15.75.

The top advancer was FECM with increase of Rs 0.58 per share (44.27%), closing at Rs 1.89 while PASL was the runner up with increase of Rs 0.12 per share (41.38%), closing at Rs 0.41.