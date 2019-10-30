Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 36 points to close at 33,761 points 30 Oct 2019

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,761.41 points as compared to 33,797.51 points on the last working day with the negative change of 36.10 points (0.11 %).

A total of 129,961,604 shares were traded compared to the trade of 225,084,937 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.007 billion compared to Rs 5.424 billion during last trading day.

Total 345 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 142 recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 13,341,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.20, Unity Foods LtdXD with a volume of 7,484,500 and price per share of Rs 10.33 and Maple Leaf XD with a volume of 7,051,500 and price per share of Rs 17.95.

Pak Tobacco XD recorded the maximum increase of Rs 113.20 per share, closing at Rs 2400.20 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 85.23 per share, closing at Rs 1800.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 147 per share, closing at Rs 6645 whereas Island Textile decreases Rs 101.65 per share closing at Rs 1931.35.

