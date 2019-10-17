UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 382 Points To Close At 33,898 Points 17 Oct 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 382.53 points (1.12 %) to close at 33,898.56 points.

A total of 137,994,720 shares were traded compared to the trade of 151,367,050 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.765 billion compared to Rs4.903 billion during last trading day.

Out of 364 companies, share prices of 109 companies recorded increase, 234 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 59,646,500 shares and price per share of Rs16.

61, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 5,195,500 and price per share of Rs3.90 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 4,220,000 and price per share of Rs16.16.

The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs264.50 per share, closing at Rs7100 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 54.01 per share, closing at Rs2079.

The top decliners were Mari Petroleum XD XB with the decrease of Rs44.82 per share, closing at Rs1015.38 and Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 40 per share closing at Rs5525.

