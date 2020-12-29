Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 392 points to close at 43,282 points 29 Dec 2020

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 392.01 points, with negative change of 0.90 percent, closing at 43,282.27 points against 43,674.28 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 392.01 points, with negative change of 0.90 percent, closing at 43,282.27 points against 43,674.28 points on the last working day.

A total 503,119,805 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 463,412,081 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.20.963 billion against Rs.18.892 billion previous day.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 140 of them recorded gain and 241 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 41,327,000 shares and price per share of Rs.30.52, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,148,000 and price per share of Rs.4.07 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 32,048,500 and price per share of Rs.21.62.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs.100 per share, closing at Rs.9450 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs.39 per share, closing at Rs.1019.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.40 per share, closing at Rs.1490 whereas Otsuka Pak shares decreased by Rs.24 per share closing at Rs.301.