UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 424 Points To Close At 33,304 Points 07 May 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:32 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 424 points to close at 33,304 points 07 May 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,304.16 points as compared to 33,728.18 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 424.02 points (1.26%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,304.16 points as compared to 33,728.18 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 424.02 points (1.26%).

A total of 176,025,570 shares were traded compared to the trade 208,973,580 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.492 billion as compared to Rs7.198 billion during last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 75 recorded gain and 243 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 16,085,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.66, Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,559,500 with price per share of Rs26.32 and DGK Cement with a volume of 8,190,500 and price per share of Rs80.81.

The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs95 per share, closing at Rs6995, Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs64 per share, closing at Rs929.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs785 per share, closing at Rs 10110, whereas prices of Indus Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs77.61 per share closing at Rs5837.5

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

35 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

50 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

1 hour ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.