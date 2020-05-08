Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 424 points to close at 33,304 points 07 May 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,304.16 points as compared to 33,728.18 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 424.02 points (1.26%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,304.16 points as compared to 33,728.18 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 424.02 points (1.26%).

A total of 176,025,570 shares were traded compared to the trade 208,973,580 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.492 billion as compared to Rs7.198 billion during last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 75 recorded gain and 243 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 16,085,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.66, Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,559,500 with price per share of Rs26.32 and DGK Cement with a volume of 8,190,500 and price per share of Rs80.81.

The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs95 per share, closing at Rs6995, Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs64 per share, closing at Rs929.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs785 per share, closing at Rs 10110, whereas prices of Indus Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs77.61 per share closing at Rs5837.5