Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 435 points to close at 45,644 points 14 Feb 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 435.28 points, with a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 45,644.09 points against 46,079.37 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,808,808 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 170,627,572 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.945 billion against Rs7.720 billion the previous day.

As many as 349 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 58 of them recorded gain and 273 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 33,532,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.05, Telecard Limited with a volume of 9,877,356 and price per share of Rs16.32 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 7,805,000 and price per share of Rs20.50.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs25.82 per share, closing at Rs1774.06 whereas the runner up was Khairpur Sugar, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs6.26 to Rs89.78.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs495 closing at Rs10405 followed by Allawasaya Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs174.38 to close atRs2150.73.