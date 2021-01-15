Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 58 points to close at 45,931 points 15 Jan 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 58.35 points, with negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,931, points against 45,989.35 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 58.35 points, with negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,931, points against 45,989.35 points on the last working day.

A total 531,065,203 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 620,746,268 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.848 billion against Rs19.811 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 169 of them recorded gain and 225 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 66,328,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.90, Power Cement with a volume of 45,258,000 and price per share of Rs11.01 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 23,731,000 and price per share of Rs27.57.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs49.99 per share, closing at Rs1049.99 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the increase of Rs28.64 per share, closing at Rs410.53.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs281 per share, closing at Rs9501, whereas Pak Tobacco shares decreased by Rs62.22 per share closing at Rs1587.78.