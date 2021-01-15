UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 58 Points To Close At 45,931 Points 15 Jan 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 58 points to close at 45,931 points 15 Jan 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 58.35 points, with negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,931, points against 45,989.35 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 58.35 points, with negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,931, points against 45,989.35 points on the last working day.

A total 531,065,203 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 620,746,268 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.848 billion against Rs19.811 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 169 of them recorded gain and 225 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 66,328,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.90, Power Cement with a volume of 45,258,000 and price per share of Rs11.01 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 23,731,000 and price per share of Rs27.57.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs49.99 per share, closing at Rs1049.99 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the increase of Rs28.64 per share, closing at Rs410.53.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs281 per share, closing at Rs9501, whereas Pak Tobacco shares decreased by Rs62.22 per share closing at Rs1587.78.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Power Cement Limited Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited AKD Capital Limited Hum Network Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Watchdogs Initiate Review of Major Departments' ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Macron Expressed Desire to Improve Bil ..

2 minutes ago

Public mandated PTI to end corruption from country ..

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates Sehat Insaf Card Plus at Urmu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

2 hours ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.