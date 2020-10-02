UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 606 Points To Close At 40,070 Points 02 Oct 2020

02nd October 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,070.83 points against 40,676.92 points on the last working day, with negative change of 606.09 points (1.49%).

A total 348,589,710 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 371,732,175 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.441 billion against Rs12.

504 billion previous day.

As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 86 of them recorded gain and 302 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 52,658,500 shares and price per share of Rs18.67, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 35,084,000 and price per share of Rs4.15 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,661,500 and price per share of Rs50.11.

