Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 64 Points To Close At 42,282 Points 16 Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:27 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the as KSE 100 index closed at 42,282.28 points as compared to 42,346.46 points on the last working day, with negative change of 64.14 points (0.15%).

A total 489,600,391 shares were traded compared to the trade 662,804,628 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.621 billion as compared to Rs 18.609 billion during last trading day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 148 recorded gain and 250 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 70,582,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.12, Hascol petrol with a volume of 37,389,500 and price per share of Rs22.75 and Dewan Cement with a volume of 28,132,000 and price per share of Rs11.03.

Hinopak Motor recorded maximum increase of Rs40.08 per share, closing at Rs759.76 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs25.85 per share, closing at Rs1621.50.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs65.20 per share, closing at Rs1724.80 whereas Island Textile shares decreased by Rs40.50 per share closingat Rs966.50.

