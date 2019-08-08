UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 723 Points To Close At 30,277 Points 07 Aug 2019

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:09 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 723 points to close at 30,277 points 07 Aug 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 723.22 points (2.33 percent) to close at 30,277.45 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 723.22 points (2.33 percent) to close at 30,277.45 points.

A total of 65,294,790 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.747 billion.

Out of 326 companies, share prices of 58 companies recorded increase while 249 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of, 4,598,000 and price per share of Rs 3.

22, Maple Leaf with a volume of 4,396,500 and price per share of Rs17.18 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 2,857,000 and price per share of Rs16.41.

The top advancer was Service Ind. Ltd with the increase of Rs17 per share, closing at Rs459 while Wah-Noble was runner up with the increase of Rs10.94 per share, closing at Rs252 per share.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs171.59 per share, closing at Rs5727.41 and Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs63 per share closing at Rs1237.01 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited Wah Noble Chemicals Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.