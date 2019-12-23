Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 824 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday as KSE 100 Index dipped to 40,008 points as compared to 40,832 points on previous working day with negative change of 824 points (2.06%).

A total of 104,287,930 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 104,305,370 shares during the previous day, whereas value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.

7 billion as compared to Rs 7 billion during last trading day.

Total 332 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 44 recorded gain and 275 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, WTL with a volume of 13,641,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.21, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 12,688,500 shares and price per share of Rs 9.54, and UNITY with a volume of 11,940,000 and price per share of Rs 13.97.