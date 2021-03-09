UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 828 Points At 44,222 Points PSX 09 Mar 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 828 points at 44,222 points PSX 09 Mar 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):On Tuesday, second day of the week, Pakistan Stock Exchange's KSE-100 index lost 828 points at 44,222 points level, showing 1.88 percent decease. On Monday , it shrinked by 786 points at 45,0 Over the day, 374 companies traded their shares , of which 301 companies lost their value and 55 gained. 51 points.

Leading stock broker M.

Zaffar Moti commented that the redemption calls from the Funds Operators on Monday was the main reason behind the upset to the exchange.

" Funds informed the exchange that they want to invest their money at some other place."On Tuesday, certain rumours relating to main political corps creating impression political uncertainity pushed the KSE-100 index further down to 44,222 points. Similarly , he added, there were speculations about increase in in policy rate (interest) by State Bank of Pakistan in its coming monetary policy statement.

