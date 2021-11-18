Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 83 points to close at 46,110 18 Nov 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a slight bearish trend on Thursday, losing 83.92 points, with a negative change of 0.18 percent, closing at 46,110.50 points against 46,194.42 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a slight bearish trend on Thursday, losing 83.92 points, with a negative change of 0.18 percent, closing at 46,110.50 points against 46,194.42 points on the last working day.

A total of 263,550,835 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 238,493,279 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.473 billion against Rs 10.124 billion the previous day.

As many as 340 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gain and 166 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Merit Pack (R ) with a volume of 42,181,500 shares and price per share of Rs 0.05, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 29,064,000 and price per share of Rs 33.23 and Service Fabrics with volume of 17,734,000 and price per share of Rs12.87.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1099.99 per share, closing at Rs 19999.99 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 53 to Rs 893.

The share of Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 94.95 closing at Rs 2405.05 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 42.68 to close at Rs 1206.39.