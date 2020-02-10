Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 846.93 points, closes at 39,296 points 10 Feb 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,296.70 points as compared to 40,143.63 points on the last working day, with negative change of 846.93 points (2.11%).

A total of 180,766,520 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,536,140 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.661 billion as compared to Rs 6.810 billion during last trading day.

Total 357 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 41 recorded gain and 300 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol petrol with a volume of 15,355,500 shares and price per share of Rs 23.01, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,651,500 and price per share of Rs 12.66 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,621,000 and price per share of Rs 21.81.

Pak Tobacco recorded the maximum increase of Rs 122.40 per share, closing at Rs 2162.40 Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs 7800.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 477 per share, closing at Rs 7473 whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by 217.33 per share closing at Rs6555.