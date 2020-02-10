UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 846.93 Points, Closes At 39,296 Points 10 Feb 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 846.93 points, closes at 39,296 points 10 Feb 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,296.70 points as compared to 40,143.63 points on the last working day, with negative change of 846.93 points (2.11%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,296.70 points as compared to 40,143.63 points on the last working day, with negative change of 846.93 points (2.11%).

A total of 180,766,520 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,536,140 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.661 billion as compared to Rs 6.810 billion during last trading day.

Total 357 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 41 recorded gain and 300 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol petrol with a volume of 15,355,500 shares and price per share of Rs 23.01, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,651,500 and price per share of Rs 12.66 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,621,000 and price per share of Rs 21.81.

Pak Tobacco recorded the maximum increase of Rs 122.40 per share, closing at Rs 2162.40 Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs 7800.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 477 per share, closing at Rs 7473 whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by 217.33 per share closing at Rs6555.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

6 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

6 minutes ago

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

36 minutes ago

Two officials suspended after initial inquiry into ..

4 minutes ago

Two foreign nationals diagnosed with coronavirus d ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates cricket team ove ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.