Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 86.18 points to close at 28023 points 30 Mar 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%).

A total of 159,469,826 shares were traded compared to the trade 169,438,326 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.225 billion as compared to Rs 4.233 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Monday, out of which 166 recorded gain and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 34,974,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.71, Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,571,500 and price per share of Rs17.99 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 7,167,000 and price per share of Rs 10.92.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 6500 while Wyeth Pak Ltd DX was runner up with the increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs 640.

Bata Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 77.99 per share, closing at Rs1397 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs 67.98 per share closing at Rs1632.