UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 86.18 Points To Close At 28023 Points 30 Mar 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 86.18 points to close at 28023 points 30 Mar 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28023.39 points as compared to 28,109.24 points on the last working day with the negative change of 86.18 points (0.31%).

A total of 159,469,826 shares were traded compared to the trade 169,438,326 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.225 billion as compared to Rs 4.233 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Monday, out of which 166 recorded gain and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 34,974,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.71, Maple Leaf with a volume of 9,571,500 and price per share of Rs17.99 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 7,167,000 and price per share of Rs 10.92.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 6500 while Wyeth Pak Ltd DX was runner up with the increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs 640.

Bata Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 77.99 per share, closing at Rs1397 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs 67.98 per share closing at Rs1632.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways retrieves 293.56 acres land in 1 ..

49 seconds ago

Flour, rations distributed among daily wagers in W ..

50 seconds ago

FDE engages educational experts to prepare TV cont ..

52 seconds ago

Lahore High Court adjourns pleas for Mir Shakil re ..

53 seconds ago

Russian Medical Experts to Start Working in Bergam ..

7 minutes ago

Hangu Police foiled attempt of smuggling, two arre ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.