UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 89 Points 18 Nov 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 89 points 18 Nov 2022

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 89.48 points on Friday, depicting a slight negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 42,730.24 against 42,819.72 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 89.48 points on Friday, depicting a slight negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 42,730.24 against 42,819.72 points on the previous day.

A total of 189,283,798 shares were traded during the day as compared to 181,226,661 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.060 billion against Rs6.159 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 121of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Unity Foods Limited with 58,795,455 shares at Rs16.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,851,768 shares at Rs1.45 per share, and Hascol petrol with 9,850,000 shares at Rs7.88 per share.Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 76.69 per share price, closing at Rs1,230, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs46.65 rise in its per share price to Rs668.75. Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs182.41 per share closing at Rs2,249.77 followed by Reliance Cotton with a Rs47.30 decline to close at Rs625.91.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 EU Ministers Debate von der Leyen's Proposal to St ..

EU Ministers Debate von der Leyen's Proposal to Stress-Test Critical Infrastruct ..

2 minutes ago
 APEC Ministers Support WTO Globalization Course, M ..

APEC Ministers Support WTO Globalization Course, Multilateral Trading System

2 minutes ago
 'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with w ..

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with world to safeguard its national ..

34 minutes ago
 NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in T ..

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.