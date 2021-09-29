Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 908 points to close at 44,366 points 29 Sep 2021

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 908.19 points, with a negative change of 2.01 per cent, closing at 44,366.74 points against 45,274.93 points on the last working day.

A total of 468,761,400 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 364,860,378 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.398 billion against Rs14.026 billion the previous day.

As many as 560 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 60 of them recorded gain and 489 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard limited with a volume of 52,426,500 shares and price per share of Rs17.33, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 51,190,000 and price per share of Rs2.71 and Dolmen City with volume of 36,023,000 and price per share of Rs12.04.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 82.11 per share, closing at Rs 11663.57. The runner up was Bhanero Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 77.86 to Rs1187.86.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum decrease of Rs62.50 per share, closing at Rs1460.50, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which declined by Rs58 per share to Rs718.

