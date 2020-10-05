UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 998 Points To Close At 39,072 Points 05 Oct 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,072.47 points against 40,070.83 points on the last working day, with negative change of 998.36 points (2.49%).

A total 409,945,188 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 348,589,710 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.589 billion against Rs12.441billion previous day.

A total 409,945,188 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 348,589,710 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.589 billion against Rs12.441billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 31 of them recorded gain and 372 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 60,427,500 shares and price per share of Rs17.37, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 31,983,500 and price per share of Rs15.08 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 29,159,500 and price per share of Rs4.04.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 18.50 per share, closing at Rs 925 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the increase of Rs 7.59 per share price, closing at Rs 110.

Colgate Palm XDXB witnessed maximum decrease of Rs226 per share price, closing at Rs 2834 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs 90.01 per share price closing at Rs 6600.

