UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Plunges To Three-year Low

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges to three-year low

The Pakistan Stock Exchange dropped to a three-year low on Saturday.In one week it shed 2,265 points

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) The pakistan stock exchange dropped to a three-year low on Saturday.In one week it shed 2,265 points. The KSE-100 index dropped by 5.6% to the 37,983-point level.Investors have lost a total of Rs436 billion.On February 27, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw its biggest intra-day fall in a year after Pakistan confirmed its first cases of coronavirus the day before.The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure market performance, shed 1,400 points or 3.5% within two hours of opening.

It was the biggest single-day fall since February 27, 2019 (exactly one year ago) when the Pakistan Air Force had shot down an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus on Wednesday evening, which caused panic among investors already concerned over reports of the deadly virus spreading to other countries.

Investors across the globe have resorted to selling following reports of rising number of cases of coronavirus and turned to safe havens, such as gold.

Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, the US, Canada and Australia are some of the countries that have reported cases of coronavirus. But the worst hit are South Korea and Iran that have reported the most number of cases and deaths after China, the virus epicentre.The spillover effects could be seen in markets across the globe as international oil prices fell and stock markets were down.Most economies are integrated with China, which accounts for 17% of the global GDP.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, economic activities in the world's largest manufacturing powerhouse have halted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Australia Iran China Canada France UAE Kuwait Oil Germany Italy Bahrain Brazil South Korea Denmark Pakistan Stock Exchange February 2019 Gold Market Billion Abhinandan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Delhi carnage to lead to Indian Muslim's radicaliz ..

1 minute ago

Controlling inflation topmost priority of govt : S ..

1 minute ago

PM warns world community of disastrous consequence ..

21 minutes ago

Tarbela dam power generation level reduced

3 minutes ago

Nine bricks kiln owners arrested over violations

3 minutes ago

Syrian Interior Trade Minister Accuses US of Selli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.