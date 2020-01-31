Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) removes PIA name from defaulter list

PIA name has been removed from defaulter list by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) and notification has been issued in this regard

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) PIA name has been removed from defaulter list by pakistan stock exchange (PSE) and notification has been issued in this regard.Normal trading started in Stock Exchange from 27 January after adding PIA in normal trading list.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA was added in defaulter list for not submitting annual general meeting and annual audit report.A loss of RS 67.32 billion was caused to PIA in 2018.Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) South Punjab information sectary said that PIA has been removed from defaulter list due to PTI positive steps while under the leadership of Imran Khan Pakistan is making achievements at domestic and international level.