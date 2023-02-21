Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge sharing

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and knowledge sharing on financial literacy and inclusion, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CPEC verticals, investment management, IPOs and social entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and knowledge sharing on financial literacy and inclusion, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CPEC verticals, investment management, IPOs and social entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer PSX, Farrukh Khan, said the MoU laid down the guiding principles to benefit the capital markets and market participants to augment cooperation between ACCA and PSX for their own capacity building and that of other stakeholders in terms of financial literacy, inclusion, ESG, CPEC verticals, and investment management, among other areas, according to press statement received here.

Moreover, he said, the MoU would enable PSX and ACCA to hold workshops and webinars to disseminate information on PSX's mandate and scope of activities.

Furthermore, mentorship is also provisioned in the MoU for start-ups to guide them on their financial activities and enhance their financial capabilities." On the occasion, ACCA president, Joseph Owolabi said the MoU would provide an opportunity for positive change to youth and contribute to Pakistan's promising future.

He said, mutual commitment to promoting financial inclusion was key to individual empowerment while also driving sustainable, inclusive economic growth." Assad Hameed Khan, head of ACCA Pakistan said this partnership would serve as an outreach and opportunities platform for young professionals not only to upskill, but also to understand their professional role towards developing the capital markets of Pakistan.

The MoU also enables PSX and ACCA to develop a calendar and organise joint or independent events and activities for their stakeholders' networks.