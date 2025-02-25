Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), BSE Sign MOU For Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 06:22 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), BSE sign MOU for cooperation

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) & Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in an online ceremony, marking a significant step towards increasing bilateral collaboration between Pakistani and Azerbaijan Capital Markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) & Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in an online ceremony, marking a significant step towards increasing bilateral collaboration between Pakistani and Azerbaijan Capital Markets.

The MOU aimed at establishing robust communication channels and strengthen the relationship between the capital markets of Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering mutual growth and development in the financial services sectors of both countries, said a press release received here.

The MOU was signed by Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Farrukh H. Sabzwari and CFA, Chairman of the Management Board, Baku Stock Exchange, Ruslan A. Khalilov.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Stock Exchange & Baku Stock Exchange, highlighting the commitment of both institutions to strengthening ties and also help to further develop their respective capital markets.

Under the partnership, PSX and BSE will exchange expertise in market operations, product development, and regulatory best practices.

The collaboration will explore cross-border investments and initiatives to enhance market efficiency and liquidity.

Key areas of cooperation include facilitating dual listings and investment fund trading, jointly developing products, sharing insights on market operations and regulations, supporting staff secondments, and engaging in capacity-building initiatives for mutual benefit.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh H. Sabzwari said the MOU represents an important milestone to strengthen cooperation between the capital markets of Pakistan & Azerbaijan.

“We believe that by sharing knowledge and expertise, both exchanges can create more dynamic & competitive capital markets, ultimately benefiting investors and businesses in both countries,” he added.

Ruslan A. Khalilov echoed similar sentiments and said the collaboration reflects shared vision for advancing capital markets in our regions.

“This MOU opens doors to innovative opportunities, cross-border investments, and knowledge exchange, paving the way for a stronger financial future for both Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” he added”

This strategic partnership is expected to pave the way for closer ties between Pakistan & Azerbaijan in the financial sector, contributing to the overall economic growth and investment climate in both countries, the PSX statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

11 minutes ago
 Brother shoots dead sister, man

Brother shoots dead sister, man

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars

5 minutes ago
 Development projects reviewed

Development projects reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ram ..

Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian

5 minutes ago
 IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

5 minutes ago
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, ..

CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order

9 minutes ago
 Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commer ..

Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..

9 minutes ago
 Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Au ..

Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa

9 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local governme ..

Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights

9 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

9 minutes ago
 SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attra ..

SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business