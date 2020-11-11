Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 11 Nov 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Wednesday.

AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER:

Al Ghazi Tractors Limited.355

Atlas Honda Limited.480

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.01

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.259.83

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.88.52

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.5.24

Hino Pak Motor Limited(R)166

Hino Pak Motor Limited.416.08

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.310.45

Indus Motor Company Ltd.(XD)1200.44

Millat Tractors Limited.953.62

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.208.56

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.146.95

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES:

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.210.55

Atlas Battery Ltd.243.89

Exide Pakistan Ltd.354

General Tyre & Rubber Co.66.13

Loads Limited.17.42

Thal Limited.454.23

BONDS:

Askari Bank Ltd.(TFC)0

Bank Alfalah Limited.(TFC6)94

BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.(SUKUK)0

Dawood Hercules Corp.Ltd. SUKUK 20

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.0

Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd.(SUKUK)0

Habib Bank Limited.(TFC)0

Habib Bank Limited.(TFC2)0

Hub Power Company Limited.(SUKUK)0

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited TFC110

JS Bank Limited (TFC1)0

JS Bank Limited (TFC2)0

K Electric Limited SUKUK 50

Pakistan Energy SUKUK 10

Soneri Bank Limited(TFC3)0

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS:

Pak Elektron Ltd.34.54

Pakistan Cables Ltd.131.9

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.542.5

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.25.61

CEMENT:

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.148

Bestway Cement Limited.(XD)158

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.133.84

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.107.84

Dandot Cement Co. Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]9.01

Dewan Cement Limited.9.85

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.21.13

Fecto Cement Ltd.32.9

Flying Cement Company Ltd.9.85

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.28.85

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.213.54

Lucky Cement Limited.665.84

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.41.44

Pioneer Cement Ltd.91.66

Power cement Limited10.22

Power cement Ltd. Preference Shares11.46

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.6.9

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.20.72

CHEMICAL:

Agritech Limited4.99

Archroma Pakistan Limited.549.66

Bawany Air Products Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]18.25

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.(XD)84

Bifo Industries Ltd.(XDXB)157

Buxly Paints Ltd.59

Colgate Palmolive (Pak) Ltd.3000

Descon Oxychem Ltd.(XB)32.76

DYNEA Pak.194

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.42.98

Ghani Global Holdings Limited.14.15

ICI Pakistan Limited.693.76

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.33.55

Leiner Pak Gelantine Limited.14.52

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.12.62

Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.92

Nimir Resins Limited.8.36

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.152

Sardar Chemical IndustriesLtd.21.3

Sitara Peroxide Limited22.61

CLOSE END MUTUAL FUND:

HBL Growth Fund8.75

HBL Investment Fund3.12

Tri Star Mutual Fund Ltd.3.9

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

Allied Bank Ltd.86

Askari Bank Limited.18.82

Bank Al Habib Ltd.69.51

Bank Alfalah Ltd.35.17

Bank Of Punjab.9.15

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.10.74

Faysal Bank Limited.16.75

Habib Bank Limited.132.75

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.(XD)37.98

JS Bank Limited.6.44

MCB Bank Limited.173.94

Meezan Bank Limited.(XD)90.16

National Bank Of Pakistan.39.94

Silk Bank Limited.0.99

Soneri Bank Ltd.9.35

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.36.39

Summit Bank Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.1

United Bank Ltd.116.95

ENGINEERING:

Agha Steel Industries Ltd.32.9

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.15.47

Amreli Steels Limited.41.36

Bolan Casting Ltd.80.62

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.73.14

Dost Steels Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.03

Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.(XR) [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.95

International Industries Ltd.141.27

International Steels Limited.71.8

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.17.52

Metropolitan Steel Corporation11.51

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.62.7

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

Meezan Pakistan ETF10.45

NBP Pakistan Growth ETF10.33

NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.11.55

UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.13.2

FERTILIZER:

Engro Corporation Limited.305.34

Engro Fertilizers Limited.

67.14

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.27.99

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.(XR)22.95

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.105.22

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:

Al Shaheer Corporation.20.81

At Tahur Ltd.19.44

Clover Pakistan Limited.75.95

Fauji Foods Limited.15.39

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.69.25

Ismail Industries Ltd.(XD)380.25

Matco Foods Limited.20.02

Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd.498.92

Murree Brewery Company Ltd.(XD)541

National Foods Ltd.(XB)221.99

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.(XD)6333.12

Quice Food Industries Ltd.4.5

Rafhan Maize Products Ltd.8355

Shezan International Ltd.330.23

The Organic Meat Company Ltd.25.94

Treet Corporation Ltd.27.82

ZIL Limited.108.99

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

ASTL NOV41.63

ATRL NOV146.3

AVN NOV64.11

BAHL NOV69.65

BAFL NOV33.48

BOP NOV9.21

CEPB NOV108.48

CHCC NOV134.53

DGKC NOV108.35

DOL NOV32.9

ENGRO NOV306.5

EFERT NOV62.37

EPCL NOV43.18

FCCL NOV21.25

FFBL NOV23.13

FEROZ NOV325.99

GTYR NOV66.32

GHNI NOV261.35

GHNL NOV89.18

GATM NOV34.28

HBL NOV132.77

HASCOL NOV15.22

HUBC NOV81.88

INIL NOV141.91

ISL NOV72.09

KEL NOV3.61

KOHC NOV211.68

KAPCO NOV28.56

LOTCHEM NOV12.65

LUCK NOV669.98

MLCF NOV41.69

MCB NOV174.2

MEBL NOV90.55

MUGHAL NOV63

NBP NOV40.08

NRL NOV176.66

NETSOL NOV63.94

NCL NOV37.41

NML NOV92.38

OGDC NOV101.83

PAEL NOV34.72

PSMC NOV210.9

PIBTL NOV12.58

POL NOV375.87

PPL NOV91.21

PRL NOV19.08

PSO NOV204.81

PIOC NOV92.06

POWER NOV10.29

SNGP NOV55.53

SSGC NOV15.15

SYS NOV315.72

SEARL NOVB235.12

TREET NOV27.95

TRG NOV56.16

UBL NOV117

UNITY NOV23.24

GLASS & CERAMICS:

Balochistan Glass Ltd.6.57

Frontier Ceramics Ltd.14.5

Ghani Glass Ltd.60.45

Ghani Global Glass Limited.14.46

Ghani Value Glass Limited.41.5

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.16.47

Tariq Glass.85.91

INSURANCE:

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.38.37

Askari Gen Insurance Co.24

Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.7.69

Atlas Insurance Limited.56.8

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.2.64

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.(XD)116.83

EFU Life Assurance Ltd.(XD)198

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.8.66

IGI Holdings Limited.197.82

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.60.9

Jubilee General Insurance Co.Ltd.46.9

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd.400

Pakistan General Insurance Co.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.85

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.26.42

PICIC Insurance Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.72

Reliance Insurance.7.6

TPL Insurance Ltd.27.11

Universal Insurance Company Ltd.5.15

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS:

786 Investments Limited12.1

Arif Habib Limited.52.61

BIPL Securities Ltd.10

Cyan Limited.29.96

Dawood Equities Ltd.5.5

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.129.8

EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.21.85

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.10.29

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.17

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.2.01

First National Equities Limited.14.07

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd.1

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.23.81

JS Investments Limited.21.75

MCB Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd.28

Next Capital Limited.9.49

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.13.78

Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.0.86

Trust Securities & Brokerage.11.28

LEASING COMPANIES:

Grays Leasing Ltd.5.5

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.(XD)25.51

Saudi Pak Leasing Co. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.36

SME Leasing Ltd.3.02

LEATHER & TANNERIES:

Bata Pakistan Ltd.1405.78

Service Industries.729.05

MISCELLANEOUS:

ECOPAK Limited.24.01

Gammon Pak. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]13

MACPAC Films Limited.23.74

Olympia Mills Limited.12.03

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.09

Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.99

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.211.19

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.14.63

Synthetic Products Ent. Ltd.44

Synthetic Products Ent. Ltd.(R)13.25

TPL Properties Limited.9.59

Tri Pack Films Ltd.176.64

United Brands Limited.27

United Distributors Pakistan.39

More/sda/