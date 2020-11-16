Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 16 Nov 2020

Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Monday.

AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER:

Al Ghazi Tractors Limited.351.5

Atlas Honda Limited.490

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.95

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.249.6

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.85.64

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.4.99

Hino Pak Motor Limited.415

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.299.55

Indus Motor Company Ltd.(XD)1181.46

Millat Tractors Limited.949.83

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.196.87

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.146.13

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES:

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.208

Atlas Battery Ltd.233.35

Exide Pakistan Ltd.340

General Tyre & Rubber Co.64.42

Loads Limited.16.76

Thal Limited.445.24

BONDS:

Bank Alfalah Limited.(TFC6)0

BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.(SUKUK)0

Dawood Hercules Corp.Ltd. SUKUK 2101.6

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.0

Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd.(SUKUK)0

Habib Bank Limited.(TFC)0

Habib Bank Limited.(TFC2)0

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited TFC110

JS Bank Limited (TFC1)0

JS Bank Limited (TFC2)0

K Electric Limited SUKUK 50

Soneri Bank Limited(TFC3)0

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS:

EMCO Industries Ltd.30

Pak Elektron Ltd.33.1

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.540

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.25.54

CEMENT:

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.145.23

Bestway Cement Limited.(XD)152

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.131.36

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.106.16

Dandot Cement Co. Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.2

Dewan Cement Limited.9.52

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.21.32

Fecto Cement Ltd.32.95

Flying Cement Company Ltd.9.75

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.28.45

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.211.29

Lucky Cement Limited.653.36

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.40.03

Pioneer Cement Ltd.88.88

Power cement Limited9.85

Power cement Ltd. Preference Shares10.5

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.7

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.20.01

CHEMICAL:

Agritech Limited4.81

Archroma Pakistan Limited.550.01

Bawany Air Products Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]17.75

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.82

Bifo Industries Ltd.(XDXB)154.01

Descon Oxychem Ltd.32.23

DYNEA Pak.191.51

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.43.43

Ghani Global Holdings Limited.14.12

ICI Pakistan Limited.688.9

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.31.32

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.12.09

Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.89

Nimir Resins Limited.8.02

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.151

Sardar Chemical IndustriesLtd.20

Sitara Peroxide Limited21.86

Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd.260.01

CLOSE END MUTUAL FUND:

HBL Investment Fund3.05

Tri Star Mutual Fund Ltd.4.24

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

Allied Bank Ltd.85

Askari Bank Limited.18.66

Bank Al Habib Ltd.69.01

Bank Alfalah Ltd.35.36

Bank Of Punjab.9.03

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.10.1

Faysal Bank Limited.16.5

Habib Bank Limited.130.57

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.(XD)37.3

JS Bank Limited.6.27

MCB Bank Limited.173.9

Meezan Bank Limited.(XD)89.67

National Bank Of Pakistan.39.07

Silk Bank Limited.0.95

Soneri Bank Ltd.9.86

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.36

Summit Bank Limited.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.05

The Bank of Khyber.12.89

United Bank Ltd.116.46

ENGINEERING:

Agha Steel Industries Ltd.31.6

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.15.27

Amreli Steels Limited.40.08

Bolan Casting Ltd.86

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.72.57

Dost Steels Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.9

Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.(XR)

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.5

International Industries Ltd.136.41

International Steels Limited.70.37

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.17

KSB Pumps Co Ltd.385

Metropolitan Steel Corporation11.3

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.61.96

Pakistan Engineering Co Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]203.01

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

Meezan Pakistan ETF10.2

FERTILIZER:

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd.(XD)39.2

Engro Corporation Limited.304.87

Engro Fertilizers Limited.67.14

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.27.95

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.(XR)21.76

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.105.11

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:

Al Shaheer Corporation.19.61

At Tahur Ltd.(XB)17.08

Clover Pakistan Limited.78

Fauji Foods Limited.14.41

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.67.95

Gillette Pakistan Limited265

Ismail Industries Ltd.

360

Matco Foods Limited.19.66

Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd.479.31

Murree Brewery Company Ltd.(XD)551

National Foods Ltd.(XB)218.16

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.(XD)6400.01

Quice Food Industries Ltd.4.42

Shezan International Ltd.330.5

The Organic Meat Company Ltd.26.06

Treet Corporation Ltd.26.57

Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.(XD)12749

ZIL Limited.105.83

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL NOV37

ASTL NOV40.11

ATRL NOV134.79

AVN NOV63.71

BAFL NOV34.5

BOP NOV9.07

CEPB NOV103.37

CHCC NOV131.37

DGKC NOV106.41

DOL NOV32.34

ENGRO NOV304.52

EFERT NOV62.37

EPCL NOV43.35

FCCL NOV21.35

FFBL NOV21.88

FFC NOV104.8

FEROZ NOV312.03

GTYR NOV64.67

GHNI NOV250.35

GHNL NOV85.9

GATM NOV34.25

HBL NOV131

HASCOL NOV14.51

HUBC NOV81.08

INIL NOV137.15

ISL NOV70.67

KEL NOV3.76

KAPCO NOV28.15

LOTCHEM NOV12.1

LUCK NOV655.22

MLCF NOV40.18

MCB NOV174

MEBL NOV89.71

MUGHAL NOV62.13

NBP NOV39.19

NRL NOV167.57

NETSOL NOV66.18

NCL NOV36.19

NML NOV89.04

OGDC NOV95.81

PAEL NOV33.23

PSMC NOV198.98

PIBTL NOV12.25

POL NOV355.1

PPL NOV85.62

PRL NOV18.16

PSO NOV195.9

PIOC NOV89.02

POWER NOV9.9

SNGP NOV47.31

SSGC NOV14.31

SYS NOV347.14

TGL NOV82.5

SEARL NOVB233.35

TREET NOV26.91

TRG NOV52.64

UBL NOV116.84

UNITY NOV22.56

GLASS & CERAMICS:

Balochistan Glass Ltd.6.3

Frontier Ceramics Ltd.14.5

Ghani Glass Ltd.61.13

Ghani Global Glass Limited.13.89

Ghani Value Glass Limited.40.51

Karam Ceramics Mills Ltd.31.25

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.17.61

Tariq Glass.82.5

INSURANCE:

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.37.04

Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.7.41

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.2.6

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.116.02

EFU Life Assurance Ltd.195

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.8.59

IGI Holdings Limited.201.8

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.63

Jubilee General Insurance Co.Ltd.45.25

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd.385.88

Pakistan General Insurance Co.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.51

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.25.72

PICIC Insurance Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.63

Premier Insurance Limited.5.17

TPL Insurance Ltd.28.25

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS.:

786 Investments Limited12

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited.22.75

Arif Habib Limited.52.8

Cyan Limited.29.5

Dawood Equities Ltd.5.66

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.128.97

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.10.47

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.07

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.2

First National Equities Limited.13.75

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.23.06

MCB Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd.30

Next Capital Limited.9.48

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.13.29

Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.0.86

LEASING COMPANIES:

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.25.3

SME Leasing Ltd.3.7

LEATHER & TANNERIES:

Bata Pakistan Ltd.1391.33

Service Industries.744

MISCELLANEOUS:

ECOPAK Limited.22.89

MACPAC Films Limited.24.22

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.96

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.200

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.13.77

Synthetic Products Ent. Ltd.42.4

Synthetic Products Ent. Ltd.(R)11.19

TPL Properties Limited.9.5

Tri Pack Films Ltd.170.14

United Brands Limited.26.99

United Distributors Pakistan.40.2

MODARABAS:

B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba.(XD)10.63

First Elite Capital Mod.3.12

First Habib Mod.10

First Pak Mod.1.88

First Paramount Mod.5.94

First Prudential Mod.1.19

First Punjab Mod.2.35

First UDL Mod.(XB)7.38

Habib Metro Modaraba.8

Modarba Al Mali.4.06

Orient Rental Modaraba.7.25

Orix Modaraba.17.97

Sindh Modaraba.8.6

Trust Mod.3

OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES:

Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.1280.91

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd.(XD)95.4

Pakistan Oilfields Limited.356.29

Pakistan Petroleum Limited.(XD)85.39

OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES:

Attock Petroleum Limited.317.09

Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited.28

Hascol Petroleum Ltd.14.47

Hi Tech Lubricants Limited.(XD)40.94

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd.195.2

Shell Pakistan Ltd.242.6

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Ltd.47.19

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd.14.27

