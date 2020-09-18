Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 18 Sep 2020

Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Friday.

AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER:

Atlas Honda Limited.428

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]9.32

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.282.7

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.102.59

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.6.9

Hino Pak Motor Limited.701

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.305.44

Indus Motor Company Ltd.1363.66

Millat Tractors Limited.911.94

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.230.05

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.172.38

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES:

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.240.24

Atlas Battery Ltd.227.17

Baluchistan Wheels Ltd.65.11

Exide Pakistan Ltd.363.54

General Tyre & Rubber Co.74.74

Loads Limited.21.58

Thal Limited.428.82

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS:

EMCO Industries Ltd.30

Pak Elektron Ltd.38.21

Pakistan Cables Ltd.148.32

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.597.91

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.30.48

CEMENT:

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.167.27

Bestway Cement Limited.163.35

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.130.09

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.112.03

Dewan Cement Limited.11.17

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.21.54

Fecto Cement Ltd.38.2

Flying Cement Company Ltd.11.29

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.26.12

Javedan Corporation Ltd.25.5

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.201.57

Lucky Cement Limited.661.38

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.39.48

Pioneer Cement Ltd.96.52

Power cement Limited9.42

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.8.34

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.21.56

CHEMICAL:

Agritech Limited5.46

Archroma Pakistan Limited.600

Bawany Air Products Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]19.97

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.91.5

Bifo Industries Ltd.176.47

Buxly Paints Ltd.56.01

Colgate Palmolive (Pak) Ltd.3402.51

Descon Oxychem Ltd.47.67

DYNEA Pak.183

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.43.2

Ghani Global Holdings Limited.16.53

ICI Pakistan Limited.(XD)741.63

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.30.3

Leiner Pak Gelantine Limited.17.05

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.13.36

Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.79.71

Nimir Resins Limited.10.4

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.158.34

Pakistan PVC [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.84

Sardar Chemical IndustriesLtd.18.75

Sitara Chemicals.346.07

Sitara Peroxide Limited26.27

Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd.235

CLOSE END MUTUAL FUND:

HBL Growth Fund10.7

Tri Star Mutual Fund Ltd.3.61

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

Allied Bank Ltd.84.94

Askari Bank Limited.19.31

Bank Al Habib Ltd.65.83

Bank Alfalah Ltd.35.92

Bank Of Punjab.9.85

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.11.12

Faysal Bank Limited.17.75

Habib Bank Limited.134.22

Habib Metropolitn Bank Limited.35.5

JS Bank Limited.7.14

MCB Bank Limited.178.84

Meezan Bank Limited.(XB)84.8

National Bank Of Pakistan.41.02

Samba Bank Limited.7.4

Silk Bank Limited.1.1

Soneri Bank Ltd.9.86

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.31.4

Summit Bank Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.07

The Bank of Khyber.13.96

United Bank Ltd.128.93

ENGINEERING:

Aisha Steel Mills Convertibl Pre Sh21.5

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.14.51

Amreli Steels Limited.50.9

Bolan Casting Ltd.76

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.82.18

Dadex Eternit Ltd.31.92

Dost Steels Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.95

Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.01

International Industries Ltd.162.82

International Steels Limited.83.04

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.15.76

KSB Pumps Co Ltd.253.72

Metropolitan Steel Corporation10.21

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.70.03

FERTILIZER:

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd.41.79

Engro Corporation Limited.(XD)306.53

Engro Fertilizers Limited.(XD)60.85

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.29.21

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.23.03

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.(XD)111.66

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:

Al Shaheer Corporation.19.94

At Tahur Ltd.23.15

Clover Pakistan Limited.112.44

Fauji Foods Limited.19.32

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.87.05

Gillatte Pakistan Ltd.288.33

Matco Foods Limited.25.18

Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd.227.75

Murree Brewery Company Ltd.607.63

National Foods Ltd.282.91

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.6993.33

Quice Food Industries Ltd.5.82

Shezan International Ltd.244.69

The Organic Meat Company Ltd.30.55

Treet Corporation Ltd.27.39

ZIL Limited.110.6

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL SEP42.83

ASTL SEP51.02

ATRL SEP166.79

AVN SEP67.22

BAFL SEP35.99

BOP SEP9.85

CEPB SEP119.1

CHCC SEP130.89

DGKC SEP112.27

DOL SEP47.82

ENGRO SEP306.67

EFERT SEP61.06

EPCL SEP43.

3

FCCL SEP21.62

FFBL SEP23.11

FFC SEP111.56

FEROZ SEP386.83

GTYR SEP75.08

GHNI SEP283.37

GHNL SEP102.61

GATM SEP39.3

HBL SEP134.47

HASCOL SEP22.06

HUBC SEP83.93

INIL SEP162.76

ISL SEP83.14

KEL SEP4.28

KOHC SEP200.83

KAPCO SEP28.15

LOTCHEM SEP13.4

LUCK SEP663.07

MLCF SEP39.57

MEBL SEP84.91

MUGHAL SEP70.2

NBP SEP41.09

NRL SEP202.9

NETSOL SEP73.31

NCL SEP40.7

NML SEP106.49

OGDC SEP112.1

PAEL SEP38.26

PSMC SEP230.63

PIBTL SEP14.01

POL SEP434.9

PPL SEP98.81

PRL SEP22.42

PSO SEP207.39

PIOC SEP96.76

POWER SEP9.43

SNGP SEP64.12

SSGC SEP17.11

SYS SEP302.58

TGL SEP94.17

SEARL SEP269.62

TREET SEP27.46

TRG SEP57.67

UBL SEP128.68

UNITY SEP18.01

GLASS & CERAMICS:

Baluchistan Glass Ltd.8.12

Ghani Glass Ltd.54

Ghani Global Glass Limited.14.93

Ghani Value Glass Limited.46.51

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.12.87

Tariq Glass.94.45

INSURANCE:

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.42.81

Askari Gen Insurance Co.24.26

Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.7.91

Atlas Insurance Limited.58.7

Century Insurance Co.Ltd.23.2

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.3.44

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.120.77

EFU Life Assurance Ltd.202.75

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.9.4

IGI Holdings Limited.225.08

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.42

Jubilee General Insurance Co.Ltd.44.67

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd.441.5

Pakistan General Insurance Co.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.5

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.29

PICIC Insurance Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.3

Premier Insurance Limited.6.22

Reliance Insurance.7.01

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd.4.55

United Insurance Company.(XD)7.71

Universal Insurance Company Ltd.5

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS:

786 Investments Limited15.32

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited.25.65

Arif Habib Limited.(XD)54.5

BIPL Securities Ltd.10.01

Cyan Limited.37.06

Dawood Equities Ltd.5.5

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.(XD)125.04

EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.28.55

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.13.91

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd.1.74

First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd.16.67

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.2.51

First National Equities Limited.19.61

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd.1.14

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.28.52

JS Global Capital Limited.67.71

JS Investments Limited.23

MCB Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd.31

Next Capital Limited.12.01

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.16.41

Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.1.12

Security Investment Bank Ltd.8.02

Trust Securities & Brokerage.10.99

LEASING COMPANIES:

Grays Leasing Ltd.6.77

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.27.93

Pak Gulf Leasing Co Ltd.13.2

Saudi Pak Leasing Co.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.1

SME Leasing Ltd.4

LEATHER & TANNERIES:

Bata Pakistan Ltd.1650.94

Leather Up Ltd.14.25

Service Industries.740

MISCELLANEOUS:

AKD Capital Limited.122.5

Al Khair Gadoon Ltd.16.6

Arpak International Investment.111

ECOPAK Limited.19.92

Gammon Pak.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.2

MACPAC Films Limited.24.89

Olympia Mills Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]10

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.3.81

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.262.47

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.13.32

Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd.46.82

TPL Properties Limited.10.61

Tri Pack Films Ltd.170

United Brands Limited.35.7

United Distributors Pakistan.47

MODARABAS:

Allied Rental Modaraba.11.9

B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba.10.08

First Elite Capital Mod.2.99

First Fidelity Leasing Mod.3.98

First Habib Mod.11.2

First IBL Modaraba.2.7

First National Bank Modaraba.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.25

First Pak Mod.1.9

First Paramount Mod.6

First Prudential Mod.1.52

First UDL Mod.8.3

Habib Metro Modaraba.9.7

KASB Modaraba.1.1

Modarba Al Mali.6

Orient rental Modaraba.8

Popular Islamic Madaraba4.01

Sindh Modaraba.11.75

Trust Mod.2.25

Unicap Modaraba.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.04

OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES:

Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.(XD)1446.32

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd.112.35

Pakistan Oilfields Limited.433.95

Pakistan Petroleum Limited.98.71

OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES:

Attock Petroleum Limited.354.16

Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited.38.01

Hascol Petroleum Ltd.22.02

Hi Tech Lubricants Limited.45.52

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd.207.22

Shell Pakistan Ltd.248.73

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Ltd.63.95

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd.17.1

