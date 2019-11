Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 21 Nov 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd. 19.27

Leather Up Ltd. 11.78

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 1.78

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd. 1.16

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd. 3.75

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd. 330

Habib Insurance Co Ltd. 9.51

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 36.28

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 98.3

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd. 26.87

KSB Pumps Co Ltd. 122.23

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd. 77.84

Fauji Cement Co Ltd. 15.42

Dandot Cement Co. Ltd. 13

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd. 67.3

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 45.6

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd. 794.17

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd. 150.05

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd. 184.18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Thursday.

