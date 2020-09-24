Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 Sep 2020

Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Wednesday.

AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER:

Al Ghazi Tractors Limited.388

Atlas Honda Limited.448

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.49

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.267.73

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.96.17

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.6.17

Hino Pak Motor Limited.689

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.306.09

Indus Motor Company Ltd.(XD)1353.42

Millat Tractors Limited.885.35

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.223.84

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.163.02

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES:

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.236

Atlas Battery Ltd.218.77

Baluchistan Wheels Ltd.75.23

Exide Pakistan Ltd.352.44

General Tyre & Rubber Co.71.72

Loads Limited.20.36

Thal Limited.420.68

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS:

EMCO Industries Ltd.29

Johnson & Philips (Pak) Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]45

Pak Elektron Ltd.37.88

Pakistan Cables Ltd.143.46

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.590

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.29.39

CEMENT:

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.166.57

Bestway Cement Limited.158.63

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.131.45

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.113.22

Dewan Cement Limited.11.45

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.21

Fecto Cement Ltd.37.13

Flying Cement Company Ltd.11.01

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.27.3

Javedan Corporation Ltd.23.56

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.199.86

Lucky Cement Limited.658.68

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.39.68

Pioneer Cement Ltd.97.86

Power cement Limited9.2

Power cement Ltd. Preference Shares10

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.8.1

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.23.45

CHEMICAL:

Agritech Limited5.23

Archroma Pakistan Limited.595

Bawany Air Products Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]20.43

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.89.75

Bifo Industries Ltd.166.64

Buxly Paints Ltd.56.99

Colgate Palmolive (Pak) Ltd.(XDXB)3010

Descon Oxychem Ltd.45.53

DYNEA Pak.186.01

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.43.91

Ghani Global Holdings Limited.15.9

ICI Pakistan Limited.(XD)738.62

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.29.54

Leiner Pak Gelantine Limited.15.7

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.12.86

Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.80

Nimir Resins Limited.9.88

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.154.97

Sitara Chemicals.316.77

Sitara Peroxide Limited24.94

Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd.241.45

CLOSE END MUTUAL FUND:

HBL Investment Fund3.69

Tri Star Mutual Fund Ltd.3.5

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

Allied Bank Ltd.85

Askari Bank Limited.19.05

Bank Al Habib Ltd.64.75

Bank Alfalah Ltd.35.35

Bank Of Punjab.9.81

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.10.85

Faysal Bank Limited.17.7

Habib Bank Limited.131.67

Habib Metropolitn Bank Limited.35.88

JS Bank Limited.6.97

MCB Bank Limited.176.81

Meezan Bank Limited.(XB)80.79

National Bank Of Pakistan.40.37

Silk Bank Limited.1.06

Soneri Bank Ltd.9.62

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.31.08

Summit Bank Limited.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.07

The Bank of Khyber.13.61

United Bank Ltd.124.33

ENGINEERING:

Ados Pakistan Limited.25.71

Aisha Steel Mills Convertibl Pre Sh20

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.15.97

Amreli Steels Limited.46.57

Bolan Casting Ltd.74.99

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.78.96

Dost Steels Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.92

Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.11

International Industries Ltd.154.86

International Steels Limited.80.11

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.15.77

KSB Pumps Co Ltd.286.6

Metropolitan Steel Corporation10.37

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.66.96

FERTILIZER:

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd.43.53

Engro Corporation Limited.(XD)300.05

Engro Fertilizers Limited.(XD)60.18

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.29.44

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.23.34

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.(XD)109.04

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:

Al Shaheer Corporation.20.08

At Tahur Ltd.21.2

Clover Pakistan Limited.102.28

Fauji Foods Limited.17.59

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.86.3

Ismail Industries Ltd.439

Matco Foods Limited.23.89

Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd.282.92

Murree Brewery Company Ltd.660.39

National Foods Ltd.289.82

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.6890

Quice Food Industries Ltd.5.5

Rafhan Maize Products Ltd.(XD)8400

Shezan International Ltd.242.8

Shield Corporation Ltd.222.99

The Organic Meat Company Ltd.30.95

Treet Corporation Ltd.26.61

Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.(XD)13960

ZIL Limited.107.09

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL SEP42

ASTL SEP46.41

ASTL OCT47.17

AKBL SEP18.94

ATRL SEP163

ATRL OCT165.21

AVN SEP67.13

AVN OCT68.06

BAFL SEP35.35

BAFL OCT35.65

BOP SEP9.8

BOP OCT9.95

CEPB OCT99

CEPB SEP113.53

CHCC SEP131.82

CHCC OCT133.78

DGKC SEP113.36

DGKC OCT114.84

DOL OCT39.13

DOL SEP45.62

ENGRO SEP299.6

ENGRO OCT302.09

EFERT SEP60.34

EFERT OCT60.91

EPCL SEP43.96

EPCL OCT44.51

FCCL SEP20.99

FCCL OCT21.2

FFBL OCT23.5

FFBL SEP23.31

FFC SEP109.1

FEROZ SEP390.11

FEROZ OCT399.05

GTYR SEP71.83

GTYR OCT72.81

GHNI SEP267.

47

GHNI OCT271.63

GHNL SEP95.69

GHNL OCT96.62

GATM SEP39.86

GATM OCT40.22

HBL SEP132

HBL OCT133.5

HASCOL SEP21.05

HASCOL OCT21.33

HUBC SEP81.1

HUBC OCT82.47

INIL SEP154.51

INIL OCT156.79

ISL OCT81.07

ISL SEP80.23

KEL SEP4.17

KEL OCT4.26

KOHC SEP198.5

KAPCO SEP26.7

KAPCO OCT27.1

LOTCHEM SEP12.9

LOTCHEM OCT13.04

LUCK SEP659.53

LUCK OCT666.93

MLCF SEP39.67

MLCF OCT40.21

MCB SEP176.5

MCB OCT177.99

MEBL OCT81.51

MEBL SEP80.87

MUGHAL SEP66.87

MUGHAL OCT67.96

NBP SEP40.44

NBP OCT40.8

NRL SEP197.89

NRL OCT200.8

NETSOL SEP65.92

NETSOL OCT66.5

NCL SEP42.23

NCL OCT42.54

NML OCT102.78

NML SEP105.17

OGDC SEP108

OGDC OCT109.46

PAEL SEP37.88

PAEL OCT38.39

PSMC SEP223.75

PSMC OCT227.58

PIBTL SEP13.43

PIBTL OCT13.63

POL OCT402.05

POL SEP424.97

PPL SEP95.03

PPL OCT95.21

PRL SEP21.08

PRL OCT21.33

PSO SEP202.19

PSO OCT204.5

PIOC SEP98.35

PIOC OCT99.48

POWER SEP9.19

POWER OCT9.31

SNGP SEP64.81

SNGP OCT65.62

SSGC SEP16.87

SSGC OCT17.17

SYS SEP292.38

SYS OCT288.01

TGL SEP94.85

SEARL SEP267.72

SEARL OCT270.9

TREET SEP26.66

TREET OCT27

TRG SEP56.49

TRG OCT57.12

UBL SEP124.15

UBL OCT126.17

UNITY OCT18.3

UNITY SEP18.02

GLASS & CERAMICS:

Baluchistan Glass Ltd.8.05

Frontier Ceramics Ltd.14.22

Ghani Glass Ltd.53.03

Ghani Global Glass Limited.14.85

Ghani Value Glass Limited.42.51

Karam Ceramics Mills Ltd.25

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.14.23

Tariq Glass.94.72

INSURANCE:

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.42

Askari Gen Insurance Co.23.8

Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.(XR)7.66

Atlas Insurance Limited.58.5

Century Insurance Co.Ltd.22.26

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.3.21

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.118.07

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.9.4

IGI Holdings Limited.219.18

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.46

Jubilee General Insurance Co.Ltd.45.74

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd.460

Pakistan General Insurance Co.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.9

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.27.62

PICIC Insurance Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.15

Premier Insurance Limited.6.37

Reliance Insurance.7.11

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd.4.4

TPL Insurance Ltd.30.44

United Insurance Company.(XD)7.45

Universal Insurance Company Ltd.5

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS.:

786 Investments Limited13.44

Arif Habib Limited.(XD)53

BIPL Securities Ltd.10.9

Cyan Limited.34.72

Dawood Equities Ltd.5.71

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.(XD)130.25

EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.27.24

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.13.89

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd.1.68

First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd.18.05

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.2.42

First National Equities Limited.20.02

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd.1.08

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.31.23

JS Global Capital Limited.66.5

Next Capital Limited.11.98

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.15.83

Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.1.02

Security Investment Bank Ltd.7.53

LEASING COMPANIES:

Grays Leasing Ltd.7.89

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.27.03

Saudi Pak Leasing Co.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.91

SME Leasing Ltd.3.5

LEATHER & TANNERIES:

Bata Pakistan Ltd.1641

Leather Up Ltd.14.5

Service Industries.733.78

MISCELLANEOUS:

AKD Capital Limited.108.01

ECOPAK Limited.19.93

MACPAC Films Limited.24.25

Olympia Mills Limited.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]10.9

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.3.59

Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.102.5

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.261.67

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.14.16

Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd.49.03

TPL Properties Limited.10.33

Tri Pack Films Ltd.165.32

United Brands Limited.34.95

United Distributors Pakistan.43

MODARABAS:

Allied Rental Modaraba.11.48

B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba.10.49

First Elite Capital Mod.3.04

First Equity Mod.3.68

First Fidelity Leasing Mod.3.9

First Habib Mod.11.62

First IBL Modaraba.3.1

First National Bank Modaraba.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.33

First Pak Mod.2.34

First Paramount Mod.7.27

First Prudential Mod.1.6

First Punjab Mod.2.67

First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba.14.5

First UDL Mod.8.5

Habib Metro Modaraba.9.54

KASB Modaraba.1.15

Modarba Al Mali.7

Orient rental Modaraba.7.85

Orix Modaraba.19

Popular Islamic Madaraba7.01

Sindh Modaraba.11.26

Trust Mod.3.2

Unicap Modaraba. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.16

OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES:

Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.(XD)1398.09

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd.108.11

Pakistan Oilfields Limited.425.77

Pakistan Petroleum Limited.95.08

OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES:

Attock Petroleum Limited.350.57

Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited.36.4

Hascol Petroleum Ltd.21.04

Hi Tech Lubricants Limited.43.38

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd.202.6

Shell Pakistan Ltd.244.8

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Ltd.64.75

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd.16.92

