Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 25 Sep 2020

Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the closing rates of shares, issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) here on Friday.

AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER:

Al Ghazi Tractors Limited.380.5

Atlas Honda Limited.450

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.54

Ghandhara Industries Ltd.268.03

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.97.03

Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd.5.83

Hino Pak Motor Limited.666.21

Honda Atlas Cars (Pak) Ltd.300.84

Indus Motor Company Ltd.(XD)1302.64

Millat Tractors Limited.867.44

Pak Suzuki Motors Co Ltd.222.3

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.179.43

AUTOMOBILE PARTS & ACCESSORIES:

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd.246.6

Atlas Battery Ltd.219.1

Baluchistan Wheels Ltd.80

Exide Pakistan Ltd.351.45

General Tyre & Rubber Co.71.28

Loads Limited.19.65

Thal Limited.425

CABLE & ELECTRICAL GOODS:

EMCO Industries Ltd.28

Pak Elektron Ltd.36.43

Pakistan Cables Ltd.142.02

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd.590

WAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd.28.94

CEMENT:

Attock Cement Pak Ltd.162.13

Bestway Cement Limited.155.4

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.128.29

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd.109.68

Dandot Cement Co. Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.25

Dewan Cement Limited.11.16

Fauji Cement Co Ltd.20.81

Fecto Cement Ltd.35.9

Flying Cement Company Ltd.10.87

Gharibwal Cement Ltd.26.89

Javedan Corporation Ltd.23.5

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd.199.79

Lucky Cement Limited.650.45

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd.38.73

Pioneer Cement Ltd.96.26

Power cement Limited9.44

Power cement Ltd. Preference Shares10.02

Safe Mix Concrete Ltd.8.05

Thatta Cement Company Ltd.22.23

CHEMICAL:

Agritech Limited5.29

Archroma Pakistan Limited.590

Bawany Air Products Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]23.6

Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.87.46

Bifo Industries Ltd.166.94

Buxly Paints Ltd.53.65

Colgate Palmolive (Pak) Ltd.(XDXB)3148.99

Descon Oxychem Ltd.48.36

DYNEA Pak.186.34

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.44

Ghani Global Holdings Limited.15.11

ICI Pakistan Limited.(XD)725.24

Ittehad Chemical Ltd.29

Leiner Pak Gelantine Limited.14.58

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.12.56

Nimir Industrial Chemical Ltd.80

Nimir Resins Limited.9.77

Pakistan Oxygen Limited.155.17

Sardar Chemical IndustriesLtd.19

Sitara Chemicals.324.15

Sitara Peroxide Limited23.92

Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd.237

CLOSE END MUTUAL FUND:

HBL Growth Fund9.9

Tri Star Mutual Fund Ltd.3.51

COMMERCIAL BANKS:

Allied Bank Ltd.85.85

Askari Bank Limited.18.99

Bank Al Habib Ltd.64.98

Bank Alfalah Ltd.34.93

Bank Of Punjab.9.8

Bankislami Pakistan Ltd.11.09

Faysal Bank Limited.17.78

Habib Bank Limited.133.81

Habib Metropolitn Bank Limited.34.87

JS Bank Limited.6.79

MCB Bank Limited.176.7

Meezan Bank Limited.(XB)80.39

National Bank Of Pakistan.40.26

Samba Bank Limited.6.7

Silk Bank Limited.1.06

Soneri Bank Ltd.9.35

Standard Chartered Bank Pak Ltd.31

Summit Bank Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.98

The Bank of Khyber.14

United Bank Ltd.122.1

ENGINEERING:

Aisha Steel Mills Convertibl Pre Sh17.55

Aisha Steel Mills Limited.16.09

Amreli Steels Limited.45.65

Bolan Casting Ltd.70

Crescent Steel & Allied Product.78.55

Dadex Eternit Ltd.30.99

Dost Steels Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.69

Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.82

International Industries Ltd.153.76

International Steels Limited.80.34

Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited.15.77

KSB Pumps Co Ltd.325.02

Metropolitan Steel Corporation10.58

Mughal Iron & Steels Ind Ltd.67.06

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.(XD)13.29

FERTILIZER:

Arif Habib Corporation Ltd.42.51

Engro Corporation Limited.(XD)306.44

Engro Fertilizers Limited.(XD)61.67

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.29.46

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd.21.91

Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.110.46

FOOD & PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:

Al Shaheer Corporation.20.21

At Tahur Ltd.20.85

Clover Pakistan Limited.97.1

Fauji Foods Limited.17.38

Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd.85.17

Matco Foods Limited.23.36

Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd.326.93

Murree Brewery Company Ltd.601.25

National Foods Ltd.288.72

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.6790

Quice Food Industries Ltd.5.13

Rafhan Maize Products Ltd.(XD)8400

Shezan International Ltd.263.59

The Organic Meat Company Ltd.30.39

Treet Corporation Ltd.25.29

Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.(XD)15000

ZIL Limited.113

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

ASTL SEP45.58

ASTL OCT46.29

AKBL OCT19.5

ATRL SEP156.45

ATRL OCT158.85

AVN SEP64.68

AVN OCT65.65

BAHL SEP64.75

BAHL OCT67.75

BAFL SEP34.5

BAFL OCT35.22

BOP SEP9.79

BOP OCT9.95

CEPB OCT98

CEPB SEP115.65

CHCC SEP128.03

CHCC OCT129.9

DGKC SEP109.59

DGKC OCT110.86

DOL OCT41.97

DOL SEP48.41

ENGRO SEP306.67

ENGRO OCT310.18

EFERT SEP61.54

EFERT OCT62.28

EPCL SEP43.87

EPCL OCT44.52

FCCL SEP20.76

FCCL OCT21.03

FFBL OCT22.31

FFBL SEP21.97

FFC SEP110

FEROZ SEP415.

82

FEROZ OCT421.6

GTYR SEP71.07

GTYR OCT72.13

GHNI SEP268.68

GHNI OCT271.55

GHNL SEP96.8

GHNL OCT98.25

GATM SEP38.86

GATM OCT39.47

HBL SEP133.96

HBL OCT135.49

HASCOL SEP21.86

HASCOL OCT22.17

HUBC OCT82.55

HUBC SEP81.55

INIL SEP153.51

INIL OCT155.36

ISL OCT81.41

ISL SEP80.24

KEL SEP4.2

KEL OCT4.27

KOHC SEP201.66

KOHC OCT201

KAPCO SEP27.42

KAPCO OCT27.85

LOTCHEM SEP12.54

LOTCHEM OCT12.72

LUCK SEP650.45

LUCK OCT657.76

MLCF SEP38.72

MLCF OCT39.18

MCB SEP176

MEBL OCT81.56

MEBL SEP80.49

MUGHAL SEP66.86

MUGHAL OCT67.96

NBP SEP39.7

NBP OCT40.11

NRL SEP197.72

NRL OCT200.39

NETSOL SEP62.67

NETSOL OCT63.42

NCL SEP41.89

NCL OCT41.84

NML OCT103.69

NML SEP106.02

OGDC SEP104.12

OGDC OCT105.39

PAEL SEP36.39

PAEL OCT36.92

PSMC SEP221.33

PSMC OCT225.66

PIBTL SEP13.32

PIBTL OCT13.49

POL OCT400.03

POL SEP424.1

PPL SEP92.22

PPL OCT92.57

PRL SEP20.66

PRL OCT20.95

PSO SEP204.94

PSO OCT207.28

PIOC SEP95.88

PIOC OCT97.44

POWER SEP9.42

POWER OCT9.56

SNGP SEP63.62

SNGP OCT64.45

SSGC SEP16.43

SSGC OCT16.67

SYS SEP300.9

SYS OCT302

TGL SEP93

TGL OCT94

SEARL SEP270.58

SEARL OCT273.62

TREET SEP25.23

TREET OCT25.7

TRG SEP52.4

TRG OCT53.1

UBL SEP121.87

UBL OCT123.6

UNITY SEP18.01

UNITY OCT18.17

GLASS & CERAMICS:

Baluchistan Glass Ltd.7.86

Frontier Ceramics Ltd.13

Ghani Glass Ltd.52.03

Ghani Global Glass Limited.14.65

Ghani Value Glass Limited.43.5

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.13.92

Tariq Glass.92.57

INSURANCE:

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.42

Askari Gen Insurance Co.24

Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd.(XR)7.7

Atlas Insurance Limited.57.5

Century Insurance Co.Ltd.20.62

Cresent Star Insurance Ltd.3.2

E. F. U. Gen Insurance Ltd.116.01

EFU Life Assurance Ltd.192.85

Habib Insurance Co Ltd.9.15

IGI Holdings Limited.227.9

IGI Life Insurance Ltd.46

Jubilee General Insurance Co.Ltd.45.7

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd.431.21

Pakistan General Insurance Co.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.86

Pakistan Reinsurance Comp.28.11

PICIC Insurance Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.28

Premier Insurance Limited.5.63

Reliance Insurance.7.24

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd.4.02

United Insurance Company.(XD)7.6

INV. BANKS / INV. COS. / SECURITIES COS:

786 Investments Limited11.46

Apna Microfinance Bank Limited.23.06

Arif Habib Limited.(XD)53.01

Cyan Limited.34.2

Dawood Equities Ltd.5.75

Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.(XD)127.91

EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.26.3

Escorts Investment Bank Ltd.13.82

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd.1.69

First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd.15.84

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd.2.4

First National Equities Limited.19.08

Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd.1.02

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd.28.8

JS Global Capital Limited.63.03

JS Investments Limited.20.1

MCB Arif Habib Savings & Invest Ltd.31

Next Capital Limited.12.37

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.15.64

Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.1.04

Security Investment Bank Ltd.8

Trust Securities & Brokerage.10.93

LEASING COMPANIES:

Grays Leasing Ltd.8.12

Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.26.67

Saudi Pak Leasing Co.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.68

SME Leasing Ltd.3.16

LEATHER & TANNERIES:

Bata Pakistan Ltd.1630

Leather Up Ltd.13.7

Service Industries.742

MISCELLANEOUS:

ECOPAK Limited.19.32

Gammon Pak.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.4

GOC (PAK) Limited.46.25

MACPAC Films Limited.23.9

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.3.47

Shifa Int. Hospital Ltd.262.26

Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd.14.02

Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd.47.19

TPL Properties Limited.9.79

Tri Pack Films Ltd.172.03

United Brands Limited.35.8

United Distributors Pakistan.44

MODARABAS:

Awwal Modaraba.12.3

B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba.10.52

First Al Noor Mod.3.48

First Elite Capital Mod.2.95

First Equity Mod.3.55

First Habib Mod.12.02

First IBL Modaraba.3.03

First Pak Mod.1.91

First Paramount Mod.7.65

First Prudential Mod.1.24

First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba.14.75

First Tri Star Mod.4.5

First UDL Mod.8.49

Habib Metro Modaraba.9.69

KASB Modaraba.1.1

Modarba Al Mali.6.05

Orix Modaraba.19.5

Popular Islamic Madaraba6.09

Sindh Modaraba.10.73

Trust Mod.3.49

Unicap Modaraba.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1

OIL & GAS EXPLORATION COMPANIES:

Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.(XD)1396.34

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd.104.1

Pakistan Oilfields Limited.425.02

Pakistan Petroleum Limited.92.42

OIL & GAS MARKETING COMPANIES:

Attock Petroleum Limited.345.75

Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited.31.18

Hascol Petroleum Ltd.21.91

Hi Tech Lubricants Limited.43.94

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd.204.77

Shell Pakistan Ltd.265.63

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line Ltd.63.72

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd.16.42

