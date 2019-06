Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 26 June 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd. 19.77

Leather Up Ltd. 11.02

First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 1.51

First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd. 2.75

First Capital Sec.Corp. Ltd. 0.7

Shaheen Insurance Co Ltd. 3.9

Jubliee Life Insurance Co Ltd. 243.34

Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 35.88

Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd. 27.3

The Bank of Khyber. 11.28

Kohat Cement Co. Ltd. 53.5

Fauji Cement Co Ltd. 15.01

D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd. 55.43

Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 30.87

Siemens (Pak) Eng. Co. Ltd. 605

Agriautos Industries Co. Ltd. 202.97

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Following were the Closing Rates of shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) issued here on Wednesday.

