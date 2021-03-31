Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 31 Mar 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.94.64
Cherat Packaging Limited.199.86
Merit Packaging Ltd.13.69
Packages Ltd.505.77
Roshan Packages Limited.28.69
Security papers Ltd.132.5
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.724.89
AGP Limited.114.13
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.304.45
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.215.89
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.157.08
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.649.49
IBL HealthCare Limited.91.06
Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.880
The Searle Company Ltd.247.03
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.(XD)959
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)21.21
Hub Power Company Limited.81.14
K Electric Limited.3.98
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.32.5
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.8
Kot Addu Power Company.39.74
LALPIR Power Limited.17.14
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.59
Nishat Power Limited.22.21
Pakgen Power Limited.30.7
Saif Power Ltd.17.61
Sitara Enengy Ltd.14.88
Tri Star Power Ltd.5.98
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.255.38
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.46
National Refinary Ltd.589.15
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.26.09
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.31
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.(XD)24.5
Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.350
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)78.05
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.61
Habib Rice Product Ltd.31.9
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.99
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.21.76
J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.220.01
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.18.86
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.51.63
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.08
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.84
Shakarganj Limited.40.44
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd.14
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.257.99
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.549.99
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.25.34
Rupali Polyester Ltd.28.1
Tri Star Polyester Ltd.15.02
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.88.37
Hum Network Limited.6.28
Media Times Limited.2.87
NetSol Technologies Ltd.204.05
Pak Datacom Limited.81.21
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.28
Systems Limited.(XDXB)470.53
Telecard Ltd.6.79
TPL CORP Limited.6.53
TPL Trakker Limited.9.92
TRG Pakistan Ltd.150.21
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.21
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.96.09
Azgard Nine Limited.36.95
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.30.51
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.101.23
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.59
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.47.3
Hala Enterprises Limited9.14
Interloop Limited.66.12
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.48
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.8
Kohinoor Mills Ltd.30.44
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.(XD)61.34
Mian Textile Industries Ltd.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]21.63
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.46.1
Nishat Mills Ltd.92.52
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.41
Redco Textile Ltd.7
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.44.9
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.820.05
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.7.75
Bilal Fibres Ltd.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.65
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.11
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.42
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.48.98
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.9
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.3
Din Textile Mills Ltd.51.01
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.34.46
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.231
Hira Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.46
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd.18.69
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.(XB)360.23
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.10.14
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.94
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.9.98
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.16.97
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.27
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]21.38
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.18
Premium Textile Mills Ltd.355
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.15.53
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.11
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.82
Sally Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.19
Sana Industries Ltd.(XR)52.2
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.9
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.28
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.(XB)338.99
Tata Textile Mills Ltd.63.55
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Samin Textiles Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.29
Service Fabrics Ltd.10.36
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.64
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.423.7
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1535
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.1038
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.34
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.158.24
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.10.45
Pakistan National Shipping Co.74.8
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.97.02
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.47.99
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.04
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11.1
NBP Pakistan Growth ETF11.24
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.13.94
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL APR23.96
ASC APR15.46
ASTL APR42
AKBL APR19.65
ATRL APR258.27
AVN APR88.85
ANL APR37.24
BAHL APR65.49
BAFL APR31.12
BOP APR8.05
BIPL APR11.5
BYCO APR10.51
CEPB APR95.57
CHCC APR161.69
DGKC APR121.58
ENGRO APR277.82
EFERT APR63
EPCL APR54.56
FCCL APR22.97
FFBL APR27.52
FFC APR105.02
FABL APR16.35
GTYR APR90.03
GHNI APR254.61
GHNL APR101.87
GGL APR23.82
GATM APR47.67
HBL APR117.11
HASCOL APR10.34
HUBC APR79
HUMNL APR6.35
INIL APR204.96
ISL APR86.09
ITTEFAQ APR16.1
KEL APR4.03
KAPCO APR40.08
LPL APR17.36
LOTCHEM APR15.41
LUCK APR822.92
MLCF APR45.15
MCB APR172.91
MUGHAL APR94.4
NBP APR32.4
NRL APR586.68
NETSOL APR206.14
NRSL APR11.6
NCL APR46.92
NML APR93.1
OGDC APR101.37
PAEL APR33.33
PSMC APR316.04
PIBTL APR10.56
PPL APR86.76
PSO APR232.43
PTC APR9.4
PIOC APR122.81
POWER APR9.3
SAZEW APR179.88
STCL APR24
STPL APR16.86
SPL APR28.5
SNGP APR39.48
SSGC APR13.01
TGL APR84.91
SEARL APR249.34
TREET APR26.27
TRG APR152.31
UBL APR119.18
UNITY APR29.98
WAVES APR20.58