Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 09 Sep 2020
PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.113.95
Cherat Packaging Limited.180.01
Merit Packaging Ltd.15.37
Packages Ltd.521.14
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.113.27
Roshan Packages Limited.31.84
Security papers Ltd.(XD)215.93
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)740.04
AGP Limited.116.15
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.404.67
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.296.87
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.179.15
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.605.7
IBL HealthCare Limited.86.18
Macter International Limited.149.26
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.289
Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.860
The Searle Company Ltd.275.35
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.944
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Altern Energy Ltd.28
Arshad Energy Limited.7.65
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)22.05
Hub Power Company Limited.81.75
K Electric Limited.4.13
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.35.34
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.36
Kot Addu Power Company.30.64
LALPIR Power Limited.13.07
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.85
Nishat Power Limited.(XD)23.03
Pakgen Power Limited.17.5
Saif Power Ltd.(XD)17.12
Sitara Enengy Ltd.21
Tri Star Power Ltd.4.08
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.178.12
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.99
National Refinary Ltd.222.45
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.23.01
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shaha Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.3.3
Adam Sugar Mills Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]21.17
Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.314
Al Noor Sugar Mills Ltd.48
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.94.14
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.04
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.50.01
Habib Rice Product Ltd.39.15
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.36.5
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.19.5
Imperial Sugar Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]15.12
J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.230.31
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.23.49
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.64.69
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd.87
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.75
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.11.96
Sanghar Sugar Mills Ltd.18.25
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.104.09
Shahtaj Suger Mills Ltd.85.08
Shakarganj Limited.41.2
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.265.01
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.63.49
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.16.89
Rupali Polyester Ltd.18
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd.20.1
Tri Star Polyester Ltd.9.24
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.74.19
Hum Network Limited.8.55
Media Times Limited.1.66
NetSol Technologies Ltd.77.32
Pak Datacom Limited.64.53
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.11.27
Systems Limited.308.49
Telecard Ltd.2.2
TPL CORP Limited.6.92
TPL Trakker Limited.10.06
TRG Pakistan Ltd.60.92
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.36
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.56.5
Azgard Nine Limited.20.84
Bleesed Textile Ltd.285.03
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.21.99
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.197.94
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.111
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.5
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.39.62
Interloop Limited.65.74
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.3
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.5.34
Kohinoor Mills Ltd.43.35
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.59.25
Mian Textile Industries Ltd.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.28
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.41.02
Nishat Mills Ltd.107.53
Redco Textile Ltd.7.02
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.25.11
Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.700
Towellers Ltd.82.5
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.10.07
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.92
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.2.27
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.3.89
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.28
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.71
Dar es Salam Textile Mills Ltd[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.8
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.32
Din Textile Mills Ltd.51.7
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.94
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.137.24
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.223.33
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.08
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd.22
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.530
Island Textile Mills Ltd.1030
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.4.61
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.39.99
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.8
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.2.9
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.08
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.50
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.98
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.01
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.7.28
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.16.7
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd.196.13
Sana Industries Ltd.50
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.4.15
Service Textile Mills Ltd.11
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.37.6
Tata Textile Mills Ltd.38.68
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.13
Samin Textiles Ltd.4.5
Service Fabrics Ltd.9.48
Shahtaj Textile Ltd.90.51
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.4.15
Zephyr Textile Limited.8.2
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.269.95
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1700
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd5.55
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)200.69
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.13.14
Pakistan National Shipping Co.92.93
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.160
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.48.37
Unity Foods Limited.15.59
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.47
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.11.1
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.11.8
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASTL SEP53.25
AKBL SEP19.5
ATRL SEP179
AVN SEP74.35
BAHL SEP65.16
BAFL SEP35.6
BOP SEP9.85
CEPB SEP114.54
CHCC SEP137.94
DGKC SEP113.78
DOL SEP45.5
ENGRO SEP297.01
EFERT SEP61.64
EPCL SEP40.54
FCCL SEP21.7
FFBL SEP20.98
FFC SEP109
FEROZ SEP408.24
GTYR SEP79.49
GHNI SEP312.27
GHNL SEP112.83
GATM SEP40.04
HBL SEP133.96
HASCOL SEP21.27
HUBC SEP82.14
INIL SEP154.24
ISL SEP81.17
KEL SEP4.15
KOHC SEP192
KAPCO SEP30.9
LOTCHEM SEP13.6
LUCK SEP648.56
MLCF SEP39.84
MCB SEP173
MEBL SEP85.01
MUGHAL SEP68.73
NBP SEP41.04
NRL SEP223.37
NETSOL SEP77.63
NML SEP107.74
OGDC SEP109.36
PAEL SEP38.87
PSMC SEP238.9
PIBTL SEP13.24
POL SEP421.7
PPL SEP100.18
PRL SEP23.12
PSO SEP195.43
PIOC SEP100.78
POWER SEP10.25
SNGP SEP65.81
SSGC SEP18
SYS SEP310.41
TGL SEP92.46
SEARL SEP277.14
TREET SEP28.65
TRG SEP61.26
UBL SEP124
UNITY SEP15.34