Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 10 Sep 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 10 Sep 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :PAPER & board:

Century Paper & Board Mills.116.1

Cherat Packaging Limited.180.37

Merit Packaging Ltd.15.14

Packages Ltd.524.51

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.113.41

Roshan Packages Limited.34.22

Security papers Ltd.232.12

PHARMACEUTICALS:

Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)769.45

AGP Limited.116.53

Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.403.38

Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.297.81

Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.179.39

Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.605.5

IBL HealthCare Limited.84.57

Macter International Limited.155

Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.870.5

The Searle Company Ltd.274.15

POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:

Altern Energy Ltd.27.08

Arshad Energy Limited.8.31

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)21.96

Hub Power Company Limited.84.18

K Electric Limited.4.17

Kohinoor Energy Ltd.35.02

Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.36

Kot Addu Power Company.30.76

LALPIR Power Limited.13.26

Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.96

Nishat Power Limited.23.2

Pakgen Power Limited.17.99

Saif Power Ltd.(XD)17.26

Tri Star Power Ltd.4.39

REFINERY:

Attock Refinery Limited.175.74

BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.11.99

National Refinary Ltd.215.75

Pakistan Refinery Ltd.23.41

SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Abdullah Shaha Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.3.57

Adam Sugar Mills Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]22.75

Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.318

Al Noor Sugar Mills Ltd.47

Baba Faried Sugar Mills Ltd.36.57

Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.94.1

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.72

Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.52.65

Habib Rice Product Ltd.41

Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.36.91

Husein Sugar Mills Limited.18.86

Imperial Sugar Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.57

J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.230.32

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.23.64

Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd.79.99

Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.69.54

Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd.85

Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.75

Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.11.31

Sanghar Sugar Mills Ltd.18.2

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.107

Shahtaj Suger Mills Ltd.79.91

Shakarganj Limited.43.01

Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.280

SYNTHETIC & RAYON:

Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.17.38

Rupali Polyester Ltd.19.35

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd.21.6

Tri Star Polyester Ltd.10.21

TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:

Avanceon Limited.75.6

Hum Network Limited.8.43

Media Times Limited.1.65

NetSol Technologies Ltd.75.96

Pak Datacom Limited.69.36

Pakistan Telecommunication Co.11.27

Systems Limited.301.05

Telecard Ltd.2.08

TPL CORP Limited.6.99

TPL Trakker Limited.10.23

TRG Pakistan Ltd.59.68

Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.39

TEXTILE COMPOSITE:

Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd.46.47

Aruj Industries Limited.18.5

Azgard Nine Limited.21.19

Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd.990

Bleesed Textile Ltd.290

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.23.22

Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.193.25

Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.300

Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.108.86

Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.5.17

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.39.44

Interloop Limited.64.61

Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.3

Kohinoor Industries Ltd.5.35

Kohinoor Mills Ltd.42.73

Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.61.5

Mian Textile Industries Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.73

Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.41.19

Nishat Mills Ltd.108.06

Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9

Redco Textile Ltd.7.01

Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.26

Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.

728.5

Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.829.91

TEXTILE SPINNING:

Asim Textile Mills Ltd.10.01

Bilal Fibres Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.14

Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.2.43

Colony Textile Mills Ltd.4.2

Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.29

D. S. Industries Ltd.2.72

Dar es Salam Textile Mills Ltd

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.2

Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.3

Dewan Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.3

Din Textile Mills Ltd.51

Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.48.96

Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.131.51

Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.227

Hira Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.31

Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd.22

Idrees Textile Mills Ltd.14.72

Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.550

Island Textile Mills Ltd.1062.13

J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.5.61

J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.41.99

Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.81.01

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.2.99

Landmark Spinning Mills Limite

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.5

Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.34.72

Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.48.5

Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.92

Premium Textile Mills Ltd.245

Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.5

Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.7.5

Saif Textile Mills Ltd.16.8

Salfi Textile Mills Ltd.181.56

Sally Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.15

Sana Industries Ltd.47.69

Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.4.53

Service Textile Mills Ltd.11.02

Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.37.6

Tata Textile Mills Ltd.37.31

TEXTILE WEAVING:

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.13

Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.42.05

Samin Textiles Ltd.4.5

Service Fabrics Ltd.10.48

Shahtaj Textile Ltd.97.29

Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.4.11

Zephyr Textile Limited.8.74

TOBACCO:

Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.285.06

Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1798

Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.1770.01

TRANSPORT:

Pak International Airline Corp Ltd5.45

Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)205.91

Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.13.7

Pakistan National Shipping Co.92.17

VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.161.39

S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.50

Unity Foods Limited.15.63

WOOLLEN:

Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.45.67

Bunnys Limited27.32

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:

Dolmen City REIT.11.07

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.12.03

UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.(XD)13.25

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL SEP44.37

ASTL SEP52.64

AKBL SEP19.82

ATRL SEP176.71

AVN SEP75.77

BAHL SEP65.63

BAFL SEP36.89

BOP SEP10.09

CEPB SEP116.85

CHCC SEP138.26

DGKC SEP115.51

DOL SEP44.09

DCR SEP10.7

ENGRO SEP301.73

EFERT SEP63.25

EPCL SEP41.03

FCCL SEP22.14

FFBL SEP20.41

FFC SEP109.05

FEROZ SEP404.72

GTYR SEP79.99

GHNI SEP309.41

GHNL SEP112.39

GATM SEP40

HBL SEP135.41

HASCOL SEP21.34

HUBC SEP84.32

INIL SEP157.13

ISL SEP81.37

KEL SEP4.21

KOHC SEP201

KAPCO SEP30.93

LOTCHEM SEP13.64

LUCK SEP670.08

MLCF SEP39.97

MCB SEP179.78

MEBL SEP85.47

MUGHAL SEP68.45

NBP SEP41.92

NRL SEP217.14

NETSOL SEP76.37

NCL SEP41.55

NML SEP108.75

OGDC SEP110.98

PAEL SEP38.89

PSMC SEP239.24

PIBTL SEP13.78

POL SEP423.61

PPL SEP103.64

PRL SEP23.51

PSO SEP202.79

PIOC SEP99.76

POWER SEP10.09

SNGP SEP66.56

SSGC SEP18.25

SYS SEP302.01

TGL SEP93.53

SEARL SEP275.57

TREET SEP29.3

TRG SEP59.81

UBL SEP127.1

UNITY SEP15.5

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.