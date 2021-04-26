Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 26 Apr 2021
Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.65
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.23.7
Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.366.99
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.85
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.35
Habib Rice Product Ltd.33.99
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.32
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.21.25
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.18.43
Premier Sugar Mills & Distille335.6
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.65
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.81
Shakarganj Limited.38
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.163.99
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.475.01
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.135.45
Image Pakistan Limited15.76
Rupali Polyester Ltd.33.13
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.87.1
Hum Network Limited.6.22
Media Times Limited.3.18
NetSol Technologies Ltd.155
Pak Datacom Limited.78.13
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.08
Systems Limited.(XDXB)449.16
Telecard Ltd.14.99
TPL CORP Limited.6.85
TPL Trakker Limited.10.89
TRG Pakistan Ltd.181.69
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.54
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.96.34
Azgard Nine Limited.32.75
Bleesed Textile Ltd.343.33
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.29.15
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.400
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.227.19
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.96.45
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.3
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.49.17
Hala Enterprises Limited9.15
Interloop Limited.64.33
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.7.94
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.66.41
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.46.6
Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd.455
Mian Textile Industries Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]17.75
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.48.91
Nishat Mills Ltd.87.56
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.34
Redco Textile Ltd.6.54
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.41
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.898.63
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd.230
Towellers Ltd.71.7
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.59
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.9
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.02
Crescent Fibres Limited.55
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.65
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.1
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2
Din Textile Mills Ltd.48.75
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.239.97
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.07
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.296.11
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.9.74
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.40.95
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.78.9
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.11
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.03
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.46.7
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.75
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.22.15
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.13.81
Sally Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.8
Sana Industries Ltd.53.19
Sana Industries Ltd.(R)11.01
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.9.5
Service Textile Mills Ltd.15.72
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.28.75
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd.16
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.273
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.
47
Samin Textiles Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.87
Service Fabrics Ltd.16.57
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.56
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.387.14
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.867.5
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.3
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)155.07
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.10.05
Pakistan National Shipping Co.74.25
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.205
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.44.92
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.72
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11.2
NBP Pakistan Growth ETF11.43
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.12.22
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.14.24
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL APR22.79
ASL MAY23.01
ASC APR14.25
ASC MAY14.41
ASTL APR39.51
ASTL MAY39.86
AKBL APR20.11
ATRL APR239.48
ATRL MAY241.71
AVN MAY73.7
AVN APR86.97
ANL APR32.75
ANL MAY32.96
BAHL APR66.5
BAFL APR30.6
BOP APR7.93
BOP MAY8.01
BYCO APR9.89
BYCO MAY9.98
CEPB APR97
CHCC APR165.31
CHCC MAY166.91
DGKC APR118.57
DGKC MAY120.12
ENGRO APR305.08
ENGRO MAY307.33
EFERT APR66.78
EFERT MAY66.49
EPCL APR54.23
EPCL MAY54.93
FCCL APR23.2
FCCL MAY23.41
FFBL APR26.69
FFBL MAY26.87
FFC APR104.3
FABL APR15.9
GTYR APR83.99
GHNI APR250.57
GHNI MAY254.31
GHNL MAY97.1
GHNL APR96.24
GGL APR37.67
GGL MAY37.67
GATM APR49.16
GATM MAY49.58
HBL MAY126.45
HBL APR126.27
HASCOL APR9.01
HASCOL MAY9.13
HUBC APR78.7
HUBC MAY76.91
HUMNL APR6.21
HUMNL MAY6.32
INIL APR208.55
INIL MAY210.39
ISL APR86.57
ISL MAY87.85
KEL APR3.67
KEL MAY3.72
KAPCO APR38.69
KAPCO MAY39.11
LPL APR15.83
LOTCHEM APR14.11
LOTCHEM MAY14.38
LUCK APR866.05
LUCK MAY873.33
MLCF APR44.15
MLCF MAY44.67
MCB APR170
MEBL APR109.61
MUGHAL APR97.83
MUGHAL MAY98.42
NBP APR36.83
NBP MAY37.13
NRL APR556.7
NRL MAY562.45
NETSOL APR155.22
NETSOL MAY157.04
NRSL APR12.82
NCL APR49.04
NCL MAY49.24
NML APR87.18
NML MAY88.57
OGDC APR99.38
OGDC MAY99.8
PAEL APR32.19
PAEL MAY32.5
PSMC APR273.1
PSMC MAY276.63
PIBTL APR10.08
PIBTL MAY10.16
PPL APR89.11
PPL MAY89.11
PSO APR223.35
PSO MAY224.73
PTC APR9.07
PTC MAY9.1
PIOC APR126.37
PIOC MAY127.32
POWER APR8.72
POWER MAY8.75
SAZEW APR167.5
SAZEW MAY168
STCL APR24.75
STPL APR14.55
STPL MAY14.85
SPL APR25.9
SNGP APR39.96
SNGP MAY40.38
SSGC APR12.45
SSGC MAY12.55
TGL APR84.18
SEARL APR252.17
SEARL MAY252.7
TREET APR27.94
TREET MAY28.29
TRG APR181.95
TRG MAY185.14
UBL MAY123.55
UBL APR127.75
UNITY APR31.53
UNITY MAY31.88
WAVES MAY19.89
WAVES APR19.84