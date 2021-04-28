Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 28 Apr 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.97.98
Cherat Packaging Limited.201.82
Merit Packaging Ltd.16
Packages Ltd.(XD)464.23
Roshan Packages Limited.26.89
Security papers Ltd.137.26
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)760.06
AGP Limited.(XD)109.14
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.304.85
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.(XD)236.29
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.(XD)151.35
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.(XDXB)595.24
IBL HealthCare Limited.94.91
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.288.87
Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.(XD)849.2
The Searle Company Ltd.239.66
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.919.51
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Altern Energy Ltd.25.4
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.20.4
Hub Power Company Limited.(XD)76.89
K Electric Limited.3.68
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.40.41
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.03
Kot Addu Power Company.39.55
LALPIR Power Limited.(XD)15.86
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.37
Nishat Power Limited.20.99
Pakgen Power Limited.(XD)23.01
Saif Power Ltd.(XD)15.37
Tri Star Power Ltd.5.9
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.240.24
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.9.85
National Refinary Ltd.601.66
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.24.14
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.62
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.24.1
Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.352.25
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.66
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.32
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.21.92
J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.226.01
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.19.65
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.48.5
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.33
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.82
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.188.99
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.475.5
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.145.46
Image Pakistan Limited16.89
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.27.94
Rupali Polyester Ltd.32.53
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.89.18
Hum Network Limited.6.17
Media Times Limited.3.17
NetSol Technologies Ltd.178.11
Pak Datacom Limited.77.98
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.07
Systems Limited.(XDXB)442.28
Telecard Ltd.16.34
TPL CORP Limited.6.8
TPL Trakker Limited.10.5
TRG Pakistan Ltd.177.4
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.5
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.96.21
Azgard Nine Limited.34.77
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd.990
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.29.1
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.410
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.251.91
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.101
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.8.26
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.49.48
Interloop Limited.64.88
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.85
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.8
Kohinoor Mills Ltd.29.02
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.65.98
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.47.2
Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd.450
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]17.05
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.48.49
Nishat Mills Ltd.87.62
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.01
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.47.37
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.900
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd.235
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.8.02
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.55
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.85
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.01
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.52
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.1.97
Din Textile Mills Ltd.50.75
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.114.99
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.240
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.11
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd.30.5
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd.16
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.294.58
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.9.5
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.41
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.78.78
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.
11.5
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.15.32
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.03
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]23
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.23.81
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.53.96
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.09
Premium Textile Mills Ltd.345
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.21.2
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills.179.7
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd.309.6
Sana Industries Ltd.55.87
Sana Industries Ltd.(R)9.01
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.11.33
Service Textile Mills Ltd.16.14
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.29.88
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.271.5
Tata Textile Mills Ltd.61.81
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.53.75
Samin Textiles Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8.82
Service Fabrics Ltd.19.14
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.37
Zephyr Textile Limited.11.59
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.402.17
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.(XD)1430
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.912.5
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.3
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)155.85
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.9.95
Pakistan National Shipping Co.68.81
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.202.7
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.101.05
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.44.82
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.75
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11.07
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL APR22.45
ASL MAY22.63
ASC APR14.22
ASC MAY14.49
ASTL APR38.59
ASTL MAY38.98
AKBL APR19.87
ATRL APR240.44
ATRL MAY242.58
AVN MAY75.19
AVN APR89.27
ANL APR34.77
ANL MAY35.1
BAHL APR67
BAFL APR30
BOP APR7.79
BOP MAY7.87
BYCO APR9.88
BYCO MAY9.98
CEPB MAY98.25
CEPB APR97.75
CHCC APR167.4
CHCC MAY169
DGKC APR115.63
DGKC MAY116.67
ENGRO APR301.19
ENGRO MAY303
EFERT APR67.5
EFERT MAY68
EPCL APR51.42
EPCL MAY51.85
FCCL APR23
FCCL MAY23.1
FFBL APR25.9
FFBL MAY26.1
FFC APR104.37
GTYR APR83.51
GTYR MAY84.25
GHNI APR264.9
GHNI MAY267.98
GHNL APR100.63
GHNL MAY101.29
GGL APR43.52
GGL MAY43.52
GATM APR49.49
GATM MAY49.95
HBL MAY124.33
HBL APR124.64
HASCOL APR8.81
HASCOL MAY8.91
HUBC APR76.62
HUBC MAY77.45
HUMNL APR6.15
HUMNL MAY6.24
INIL APR201.76
INIL MAY203.7
ISL APR83.82
ISL MAY84.41
ITTEFAQ APR14.6
KEL APR3.67
KEL MAY3.71
KAPCO APR39.58
KAPCO MAY39.99
LOTCHEM APR14.32
LOTCHEM MAY14.43
LUCK APR852.28
LUCK MAY861.24
MLCF APR42.56
MLCF MAY43.02
MCB MAY165.09
MCB APR165.4
MEBL MAY110.81
MEBL APR111
MUGHAL MAY95.48
MUGHAL APR95.32
NBP APR35.77
NBP MAY35.93
NRL APR601.97
NRL MAY606.89
NETSOL APR178.08
NETSOL MAY180.08
NRSL MAY13.76
NRSL APR13.77
NCL APR48.43
NCL MAY48.88
NML APR87.6
NML MAY88.54
OGDC APR92.36
OGDC MAY93.28
PAEL APR32.1
PAEL MAY32.37
PSMC APR272.13
PSMC MAY275.04
PIBTL APR9.93
PIBTL MAY10.05
PPL APR83.14
PPL MAY84.04
PSO APR215.25
PSO MAY217.18
PTC APR8.91
PTC MAY9.02
PIOC APR125.27
PIOC MAY126.52
POWER APR8.46
POWER MAY8.58
SAZEW APR166.31
SAZEW MAY168.49
STCL APR24.5
STPL APR15.15
STPL MAY15.33
SPL APR26.69
SPL MAY27
SNGP APR39.98
SNGP MAY40.24
SSGC APR12.25
SSGC MAY12.38
TGL APR83.02
TGL MAY83.71
SEARL APR239.86
SEARL MAY242.04
TREET APR27.7
TREET MAY28.25
TRG APR177.63
TRG MAY180.63
UBL MAY124
UBL APR127.37
UNITY APR31.65
UNITY MAY32.02
WAVES APR20.93
WAVES MAY20.74