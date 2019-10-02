Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues bullish trend, gains 109 points to close at 32,363 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went further up by 109.03 points (0.34%) to close at 32363.35 points.

A total of 181,357,210 shares were traded compared to the trade of 180,728,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.422 billion compared to Rs4.999 billion during last trading day.

Out of 367 companies, share prices of 219 companies recorded increase, 132 companies registered decrease whereas 16 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 16,295,500 shares and price per share Rs15.

64, Utility Foods Ltd with a volume of 15,966,000 and per share price Rs 9.18 and WorldCall Telcom with a volume of 13,541,500 and price per share of Rs 1.16.

The top advancer was Philip Morris Pak with the increase of Rs130.58 per share, closing at Rs3199.99 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs62.25 per share, closing at Rs1307.25.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs57.49 per share, closing at Rs1942.51 and Pak TobaccoXD with the decrease of Rs15 per share closing at Rs 2400.