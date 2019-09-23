UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dip 359.8 Points To Close At 31,751 Points

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) dip 359.8 points to close at 31,751 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 359.89 points (1.12%) to close at 31751.121 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 359.89 points (1.12%) to close at 31751.121 points.

A total of 86,617,880 shares were traded compared to the trade of 153,277,640 shares during the last trading day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.868 billion compared to Rs 5.821billion during last trading day.

Out of 345 companies, share prices of 95 companies recorded increase while 227 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,394,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.

74, PSO with a volume of 5,230,300 and price per share of Rs153.50 and Fauji CementXD with a volume of 4,313,000 and price per share of Rs 12.84.

The top advancer was Rafhan MaizeXD with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs5800 while Gatron Ind. was runner up with the increase of Rs22 per share, closing at Rs480.

The top decliners were Colgate PalmXD with the decrease of Rs107 per share, closing at Rs2037 and Bhanero Tex with the decrease of Rs40.56 per share closing at Rs810.

