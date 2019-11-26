Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) down by 417 points, close at 37,795 points

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37,795 points with decline of 417 points (1.12%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37,795 points with decline of 417 points (1.12%).

A total of 334,078,050 shares were traded during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.5 billion.

Total 351 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 123 recorded gain and 217 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were UNITY with a volume of 58,079,000 shares and price per share of Rs 12.94, FFL with a volume of 33,925,000 and price per share of Rs 13.31 and PAEL with a volume of 29,634,000 and price per share of Rs 25.27.