Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gain Momentum, Close At 38,706 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:14 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday gained momentum as KSE-100 index closed at 38,706 points with increase 583 points (1.51%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday gained momentum as KSE-100 index closed at 38,706 points with increase 583 points (1.51%).

A total of 212,942,350 shares were traded whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.97 billion.

Total 374 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 292 recorded gain and 66 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were UNITY with a volume of 20,423,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.42, PAEL with a volume of 19,750,500 and price per share of Rs 26.65 and TRG with a volume of 15,781,500 and price per share of Rs 23.26.

