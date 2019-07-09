Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 112 point to close at 33,855points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 112.90 points (0.33 percent) to close at 33,855.58points

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 112.90 points (0.33 percent) to close at 33,855.58points.

A total of 60,158,610 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.427 billion.

Out of 303 companies, share prices of 152 companies recorded increase while 130 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 6,239,000 and price per share of Rs 16.

67, Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,609,000 and price per share of Rs 23.18 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,793,500 and price per share of Rs 4.05.

The top advancer was Wyeth Pak Ltd XD with the increase of Rs 19.99 per share, closing at Rs 719.99 while Abbott Laboratories was runner up with the increase of Rs 9.51 per share, closing at Rs 434.

The top decliners were Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs 52 per share, closing at Rs 993 and Indus Motor Company with the decrease of Rs 28.22 per share closing at Rs 1209.39