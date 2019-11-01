UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 173 Points To Close At 34,377 Points

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:58 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,377.61 points as compared to 34,203.68 points on the last working day, with positive change of 173.93 points (0.51%)

A total of 157,118,951 shares were traded compared to the trade of 183,976,532 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.463 billion compared to Rs6.867 billion during last trading day.

Total 349 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 170 recorded gains and 142 sustained losses whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Fauji Cement with a volume of 12,861,500 shares and price per share of Rs 15.54, Maple LeafXDXR with a volume of 10,785,500 and price per share of Rs 16.22 and Siddiqsons Tin with a volume of 9,051,500 and price per share of Rs 11.50.

Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs 49 per share, closing at Rs 6449 Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs38.27 per share, closing at Rs 1127.18.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 141.59 per share, closing at Rs Rs2690.28 whereas Sapphire Tex XD decreases Rs 47.43 per share closing at Rs 901.18

