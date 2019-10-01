Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 175.47 points to close at 32,254 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 175.47 points (0.55%) to close at 32254.32 points

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 175.47 points (0.55%) to close at 32254.32 points.

A total of 180,728,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 166,047,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.999 billion compared to Rs4.237 billion during last trading day.

Out of 368 companies, share prices of 245 companies recorded increase, 112 companies registered decrease whereas 11 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 22,886,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.

55, Utility Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,427,500 and price per share of Rs 8.83 and Fauji CementXD with a volume of 14,732,000 and price per share of Rs 13.40.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs45 per share, closing at Rs1245 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs37.42 per share, closing at Rs857.13.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pak. with the decrease of Rs161.54 per share, closing at Rs3069.41 and Rahfhan Maize with the decrease of Rs90 per share closing at Rs6000.