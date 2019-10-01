UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 175.47 Points To Close At 32,254 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 175.47 points to close at 32,254 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 175.47 points (0.55%) to close at 32254.32 points

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 175.47 points (0.55%) to close at 32254.32 points.

A total of 180,728,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 166,047,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.999 billion compared to Rs4.237 billion during last trading day.

Out of 368 companies, share prices of 245 companies recorded increase, 112 companies registered decrease whereas 11 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 22,886,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.

55, Utility Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,427,500 and price per share of Rs 8.83 and Fauji CementXD with a volume of 14,732,000 and price per share of Rs 13.40.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs45 per share, closing at Rs1245 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs37.42 per share, closing at Rs857.13.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pak. with the decrease of Rs161.54 per share, closing at Rs3069.41 and Rahfhan Maize with the decrease of Rs90 per share closing at Rs6000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

5 minutes ago

MBR Creative Sports Award announce International S ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Court Sentences Rouhani's Brother to 5 Yea ..

2 minutes ago

One Dead, 10 Injured in Attack in Kuopio, Finland ..

2 minutes ago

40 people get sehat cards in Daska

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.