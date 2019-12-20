UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 177.62 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 177.62 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday as KSE 100 Index rose to 40,832 points as compared to 40,655 points on previous day with positive change of 177.62 points (0.43%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday as KSE 100 Index rose to 40,832 points as compared to 40,655 points on previous day with positive change of 177.62 points (0.43%).

A total of 104,305,370 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 169,915,190 shares during the previous day, whereas value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7 billion as compared to Rs 9.

44 billion during last trading day.

Total 330 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Friday, out of which 155 recorded gain and 163 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 18,563,000 shares and price per share of Rs 10.54, FFL with a volume of 14,164,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.79, and UNITY with a volume of 8,733,000 and price per share of Rs 14.79.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

1270 cases registered in a year against illegal mi ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab U16, KPK share PCB-Pepsi U16 one-day trophy ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongl ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies as scarf entangles in machine belt

2 minutes ago

2-member US consulate delegation calls on IGP Punj ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 commemorates sacrifices of Ghakkar pla ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.