UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 18.02 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 18.02 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 18.02 points, with a positive change of 0.04 per cent, closing at 41,117.33 against 41,099.31 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 18.02 points, with a positive change of 0.04 per cent, closing at 41,117.33 against 41,099.31 points on the previous day.

A total of 105,572,761 shares valuing Rs 2.576 billion were traded during the day as compared to 91,494,440 shares valuing Rs 2.390 billion the previous day.

As many as 309 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 135 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 21,513,500 shares at Rs 5.22 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 6,250,538 shares at Rs 1.12 per share, and HBL Total Treas with 5,005,000 shares at Rs 11.20 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200.00 per share price, closing at Rs 6700.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs 30.38 rise in its per share price to Rs 435.38.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 43.35 per share closing at Rs 534.82, followed by Premium Tex with a Rs 38.54 decline to close at Rs 475.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Cotton Share Habib Bank Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

43 seconds ago
 NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

2 minutes ago
 World Bank approves various drinking water, infras ..

World Bank approves various drinking water, infrastructure rehabilitation scheme ..

1 minute ago
 Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centu ..

Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centuries: Altaf Hussain

2 minutes ago
 PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to e ..

PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to enhance technological capacity, ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visits ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visits Jail, checks barracks, food i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.