Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 186 More Points To Close At 59,086

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:20 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 186.51 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 59,086.35 points against 58,899.84 points the previous trading day

A total of 658,424,782 shares valuing Rs 22.015 billion were traded during the day as compared to 669,250,446 shares valuing Rs25.232 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 165 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 66,805,684 shares at Rs1.56 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 38,907,000 shares at Rs 5.65 per share and TPL Properties with 27,443,716 shares at Rs 14.01 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 161.30 per share price, closing at Rs 10,482.35, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pak Ltd with a Rs 81.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,174.89.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 500.00 per share closing at Rs 22,500.00, followed by Premium Textile with a Rs 24.00 decline to close at Rs 401.00.

