Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 19.45 Points To Close At 31,242 Points

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31242.19 points as compared to 31,222.74 points on the last working day with the positive change of 19.45 points (0.06%).

A total of 185,594,870 shares were traded as compared to the trade 130,415,063 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.481 billion as compared to Rs4.815 billion during last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 209 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 22,514,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.05, Hascol petrol with a volume of 10,924,000 price per share of Rs14.76 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 9,558,500 and price per share of Rs15.56.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs7,600 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs170 per share, closing at Rs6,720.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs249.98 per share, closing at Rs5,560.02 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs54.36 per share closing at Rs776.

