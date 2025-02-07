Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 21 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 07:58 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 21.78 percent on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 110,322.94 points as compared to110,301.16 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 21.78 percent on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 110,322.94 points as compared to110,301.16 points on the last trading day.
A total of 299,678,289 shares were traded during the day as compared to 598,930,638 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.624 billion against Rs25.629 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 144 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 74 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 30,244,910 shares at Rs 1.
53 per share, Silk Bank Limited with 22,233,978 shares at Rs.1.07 per share and K-Electric Limited with 18,737,304 shares at Rs.4.29 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs148.17 per share closing at Rs9,500 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 129.29 rise in its share price to close at Rs.22,444.79.
Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.27.71 per share price, closing at Rs 1,352.31, whereas the runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs 27.15 decline in its per share price to Rs.820.63.
Recent Stories
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion
Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points2 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market2 minutes ago
-
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries2 minutes ago
-
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability2 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.21pc4 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi business Collaboration gains momentum at Jeddah Chamber4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 1,346 per tola to Rs.300,0464 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges building new climate-resilient blueprint to tailor solutions to challenges6 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review sugar production, demand7 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago
-
TDAP, KUST organize "NETP" to promote exports8 hours ago