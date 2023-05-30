UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 331 Points

Published May 30, 2023

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 331.60 points on Tuesday, a positive change of 0.80 per cent, closing at 41,671.66 points against 41,340.06 points the previous day

A total of 197,681,397 shares were traded during the day as compared to 346,349,821 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.403 billion against Rs.6.423 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 211 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 31,056,859 shares at Rs.1.25 per share; Air Link Commun with 21,324,500 shares at Rs.21.26 per share and TPL Properties with 10,773,014 shares at Rs.12.17 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.330.00 per share price, closing at Rs.6,890.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with an Rs.130.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.8,332.00.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.29.34 per share closing at Rs.520.00; followed by Service Ind. Ltd with Rs.5.60 decline to close at Rs.256.85.

