UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 35 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 35 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a slightly bullish trend on Monday, gaining 35.61points, a modest positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 38,443.59 against 38,407.98 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a slightly bullish trend on Monday, gaining 35.61points, a modest positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 38,443.59 against 38,407.98 points the previous day.

A total of 81,287,333 shares were traded during the day as compared to 93,450,275 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.809 billion against Rs 3.508 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 130 of them recorded gains and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Al Shaheer (R ) with 9,929,531 shares at Rs 0.07 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 7,837,355 shares at Rs 100.67 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 5,939,515 shares at Rs 1.10 per share.

Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 22.99 per share price, closing at Rs 1,199.99, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind. Corp XD with a Rs 21.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 312.00.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 128.99 per share closing at Rs 1,596.01, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs. 119.99 declines to close at Rs5,190.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

2 minutes ago
 KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage cha ..

KPTMA urges authorities to waive off demurrage charges

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile ..

Ministry of Industries, Production to hold mobile device manufacturing summit on ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

PCB appoints Haroon Rashid as chief selector

21 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

53 minutes ago
 ICCI, Moscow Chamber ink MoU to promote Pak-Russia ..

ICCI, Moscow Chamber ink MoU to promote Pak-Russia trade relations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.