Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 401.4 points, closing at 37167

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37166.96 points with positive change of 401.40 points (1.09%) compared to the closing at 36,765.56 the previous day.

A total of 275,430,851 shares were traded compared to the trade of 292,060,810 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.758 billion compared to Rs 9.991 billion during last trading day.

Total 379 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Wednesday, out of which 230 recorded gain and 130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 16,463,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.18, WorldCall Ltd with a volume of 12,861,000 and price per share of Rs 1.66 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,075,000 and price per share of Rs 19.46.

Island Textile DXSD recorded the maximum increase of Rs68.32 per share, closing at Rs1435.59 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 50.32 per share, closing at Rs 1257.44.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 29.99 per share, closing at Rs 1920.01 whereas Murree Brewery XD decreases Rs 25.70 per share closing at Rs 664.30.